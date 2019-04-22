COSTUME CHARACTERS AMONG THE HIGHLIGHTS OF CHILDREN’S BOOK WEEK

100th anniversary of the national week of events will feature beloved children’s book characters.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Children’s Book Council and Every Child a Reader are proud to announce that many favorite characters from classic and bestselling children’s books will be included among the thousands of fun events taking place coast to coast from April 29 to May 5 in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Children’s Book Week.The country’s longest running children’s book celebration, taking place next week in libraries, schools and bookstores in all 50 states, will feature Baby Mouse, Bad Kitty, Bruce the Bear, Clifford, Elephant & Piggie, Geronimo Stilton, Gruffalo, Hedgie, Huckle Cat & Lowly Worm, Junie B Jones, Lady Bug Girl, Paddington, Pete the Cat, Peter Rabbit, Poky Little Puppy, Pout Pout Fish, Scuffy the Tugboat, Splat the Cat, Spot the Dog, and Thea Stilton.Among the cities hosting the costume characters are Denver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Ann Arbor, Seattle, Oklahoma City, Wichita, and Indianapolis, as well libraries and bookstores in many other towns and cities in every region. For a complete online searchable map of all 1,300 participating Children’s Book Week locations go to https://everychildareader.net/map-2019/ Free materials and resources for adults and kids, from original bookmarks and comic book finish-the-story pages by today's leading artists to original children's book author and illustrator videos, are at EveryChildaReader.net. Follow the week's events at #BookWeek100.About Every Child a ReaderEvery Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens across America. Every Child a Reader’s major national programs include: Children’s Book Week, celebrating 100 years this year; the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards; Get Caught Reading; and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program, in partnership with the Library of Congress.



