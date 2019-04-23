Dean Dorton Provides Cybersecurity Insight as an Exhibitor at NC Tech’s State of Technology Conference

Dean Dorton announces its sponsorship in the 2019 State of Technology Conference for the second consecutive year.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean Dorton announced today its sponsorship of the 2019 State of Technology Conference, with this year’s theme revolving around Cybersecurity. The annual event is hosted by NC Tech and is the second time Dean Dorton (formerly Massey Consulting) will be an exhibitor at the showcase.The event will take place on Friday, May 10th from 8 am- 2:30 pm at the Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27601.As the interest in the conference increases each year, the attendee base continues to grow. This year’s conference is expected to bring over 600 attendees nationwide, a 20% increase from last year.Dean Dorton, named a Top Firm in the Southeast this year, specializes in not only technology consulting, but has developed a realm of expertise in cybersecurity practice through a dedicated cybersecurity department within the firm.As a sponsor at the State of Technology Conference, Dean Dorton has the opportunity to be part of the technology exhibit showcase, providing information on the company’s cybersecurity practice and management, along with new emerging cloud-based financial management solutions.“Cybersecurity is transforming and revolutionizing the way business leaders are strategizing and executing their organization’s day-to-day activities,” said Jason Miller, Director of Technology Consulting Services at Dean Dorton. “Today, cybersecurity emerges as an extremely prevalent, yet challenging, topic in the digitally-modernized world we live in making it crucial for scaling businesses to understand the overall impact of it.”The conference will feature sessions with speakers from globally-known organizations, including IBM and the FBI. With topics ranging from Artificial Intelligence to cyber-attack solutions, and business security plans, attendees will discover how to make cybersecurity a priority for their organizations. Additionally, there will be a startup showcase, in which early-stage tech companies will demo some of their latest innovations.“We are extremely excited for the opportunity to be a sponsor of this significant event for two consecutive years. It serves as both an eye-opening and high-level educational experience for technology leaders to expand their knowledge of what’s to come in the future of cybersecurity and what can be done now to proactively mitigate risks,” said Miller.About Dean DortonDean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business.Dean Dorton provides an array of full-service technology solutions to businesses of all sizes – delivering excellence in accounting technology from planning and management through implementation and continued support and improvement including software evaluation, selection, and systems integration. As a Sage Intacct Business Partner, Dean Dorton has the proven ability to provide sophisticated, value-added Sage Intacct solutions that deliver a high-quality accounting software experience for clients, including unique solutions for nonprofit organizations. For more information visit: www.deandorton.com About NC TechNC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH’s mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. For more information, visit nctech.org



