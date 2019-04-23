The Impact of Advancements in Biotechnology on the Treatment of Disease & Aging

A new PreScouter report investigates how new innovations and billions of dollars in research can improve the health and longevity of patients

While advances in biotechnology open up the treatment and even the cure of chronic disease, one of the current barriers facing biotechnology moving forward is purely logistical.” — Dr. Vidhya Sivakumaran, PreScouter

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence company, has released a detailed report on the recent advances in biotechnology and how these advances are helping promote better treatments of disease and slow down the aging process. With the biotechnology sector expected to reach nearly 727 billion USD by 2025 and with the enormous number of advances in the field every month, PreScouter identifies in this report which innovations are particularly likely to have an impact in the next 5 to 10 years and what groups are powering these discoveries.

Dr. Vidhya Sivakumaran, the author of the report, notes that while advances in biotechnology open up the treatment and even the cure of chronic disease, “one of the current barriers facing biotechnology moving forward is purely logistical; a number of steps in the research process face logistical hurdles which have yet to be overcome by the development of novel processes.” By providing both a scientific and business perspective on the industry, this report highlights what these logistic barriers are and how they may be overcome by the cutting-edge research happening today.

The report first highlights advances in cell therapies and gene editing and their potential in slowing down the aging process and curing disease. The second part addresses the challenges faced in curing diseases and advancing health, exploring areas such as the microbiome, nano-scale therapies, and personalized medicine. The report includes an exclusive interview with Dr. Trevor Martin, CEO of Mammoth Biosciences, a biotechnology company specializing in developing CRISPR-based diagnostic tools. According to Dr. Martin, he sees “CRISPR systems becoming the platform for a wide variety of applications beyond gene editing over the next 5-10 years.”

“Biotechnology may lead to the creation of new tissue for transplantation, cell, and gene therapies which may lead to cures for chronic diseases and even a treatment for aging,” notes Dr. Sivakumaran. However, improvements in the underlying science are required to power these discoveries, adds Sivakumaran. PreScouter presents this report to serve as a robust primer, highlighting potentially disruptive advances in the field of biotechnology. The report comes as the first chapter of a series of “disruptors” reports PreScouter will be releasing successively.

About PreScouter, Inc.: PreScouter provides research support services to help business leaders make better R&D, product development, and corporate development decisions. PreScouter’s custom-selected teams of Advanced Degree Researchers and Industrial Experts connect business leaders with new markets, commercializable technologies, industry-impacting startups, and other actionable data. PreScouter’s growing list of 500+ clients includes GE Healthcare, Coca-Cola, BAE Systems, Clorox, and Volvo. For more info, please visit www.prescouter.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.