Multicultural Pop Diva Hitha Releases New Single “Independent” - Out Now

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talented pop diva Hitha announces a new single, “Independent” and is available at www.Hitha.me . Fans can listen in on this hit at all prevalent music streaming sites like Spotify, Apple Itunes, Youtube Music, Google Music Store, iHeartRadio, Pandora, as well as many other sites later this week.True to the name of her new single, “Independent”, Hitha has been dubbed as one of the, “female artists globally changing the music scene in 2019,” she’s ascending through the ranks of the music industry and is shattering stereotypes about young women. At just 14 years old, she is a force to reckon with. “The youth are the future, I would like to be seen as an artist who is out there to give the young a voice. My goal is to inspire people and make them smile when they are having a bad day” says Hitha.“Independent” – an uplifting and inspirational song with a following message - “When you are going through rough times or having negative thoughts, the best person to help you is your 'Inner Self'. Be Strong, Be You and Be Independent".“Independent” is the third single release from Hitha who is changing dynamics with her vivacious girl power coupled with the sounds of bubblegum melodies and classical undertones. Hitha’s vocal strength is amplified by her songwriting, the go-to outlet where Hitha sends messages from the heart relating to the everyday happiness, loves, trials and tribulations we all face.An esteemed musician and role-model for the global youth, Hitha has gained attention far and wide. Notice from industry insiders like Billboard Sound, Teen Music Radio, iHeartRadio and The Source have just begun, but they already see a new star being born. The Source complimented Hitha saying she’s, “ready to conquer the world of pop by storm.”To Stream and Purchase: http://hitha.bandcamp.com/track/independent For more information: www.Hitha.me Press inquiries:



