Spotted Peccary Music Signs Tom Eaton; His New Album HOW IT HAPPENED Released Today

How it Happened is an atmospheric ambient electronic album by composer, producer, engineer & multi-instrumentalist Tom Eaton, debuting on Spotted Peccary Music.

The music floats up into the air and shimmers, hanging there like an Aurora Borealis, just above your speakers.” — Robin James, Brainvoyager.com

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does it sound like to capture the peaceful places along the edge of the mighty Mississippi or the Merrimack River as it meets the sea? For Tom Eaton, a composer, multi-instrumentalist and recording artist, those blissful vistas are best expressed in a rich and heartfelt blend of piano, ambient guitar, and synth textures on How it Happened, his latest collection of ambient electronic stories about taking the unseen paths and finding serene moments; the album releases April 19, 2019 on Spotted Peccary Music, the Portland, OR-based independent record label.

Upon listening, John Shanahan, host of Hypnagogue Podcast said “On How it Happened, Eaton finds new expressions that dig into his listeners' souls to allow them to share his thoughts and feelings, gently carving a common emotional ground. Eaton takes his own personal late-night ruminations and the natural beauty of his New England surroundings as stepping-off points for his blends of rich ambient backdrops and gliding melodies, each a piece of poetry all its own,” while veteran music writer Robin James, of Brainvoyager.com, noted “The music floats up into the air and shimmers, hanging there like an Aurora Borealis, just above your speakers.”

How it Happened is a sensitive and introspective album of reflective ambient impressions which Eaton evokes with tenderness and grace. Inspiration is drawn from moments sitting or walking by the north branch of the Contoocock River in New Hampshire, the Mississippi River in New Orleans, and the beaches where the Merrimack River meets the ocean in his home state of Massachusetts.

Eaton offered a rare insight, sharing “My prior albums have had some rhythmic elements and this album has no time keeping percussion at all. Probably makes the album a little more introspective and slightly less ‘pop’ influenced. I have always written driving stuff and floating stuff. This collection is more on the floating side. As my life progresses the music reflects where I am, so it’s always going to be different but I am not steering it. My music is an outlet for my emotions, always born out of improv rather than thought about. That great Vangelis quote always seems to make sense to me… ‘I act as a channel through which music emerges from the chaos of noise.’ It feels like that most of the time.”

Having spent the past 25 years as a full-time producer and engineer with credits on hundreds of recordings, Eaton is certainly no stranger to crafting delicate musical spaces. His pensive soundscapes stir the emotions and touch the soul as the lush textures and quiet melodies of How it Happened deliver a multi-dimensional immersion into the artist’s vulnerable space, where he investigates the amorphous connections shared by us all.

Eaton is slated to discuss the album live in studio on Milwaukee's popular Instrumental Saturdays radio show with Mary Bartlein on Saturday April 20, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. CDT. Listeners may tune in at www.WMSE.org. Eaton is also scheduled to perform live at the House of Blues New Orleans on May 18th, 2019 during the Zone Music Awards concert; ticketing information is available at https://livemu.sc/2Tk3Fbw.

How it Happened is available in both physical and digital formats; multiple formats for purchasing and listening can be found in the Spotted Peccary Music shop and on Bandcamp.

Track List:

1. Ice 5:37

2. An Unexpected Opening 7:58

3. MK, And How It Happened 7:19

4. The Slow River 9:21

5. Later, At Night, By the Lake 6:58

6. Genezen 13:01

7. The Fog and the Lifting 6:25

8. Until Her Eyelids Flutter Open 13:47

About Tom Eaton: Tom Eaton is a composer, producer, engineer & multi-instrumentalist who lives on the northern coast of Massachusetts with a large cat and a larger collection of vintage and modern synthesizers, guitars and sonic sculpting devices. The slow and dramatic changes of season, the power of the ocean, fatherhood, and the spatial and dynamic aesthetic of the classic Windham Hill and Private Music albums resonate through Tom’s work. How it Happened is his first release with Spotted Peccary Music. https://www.introspectiveobscurities.com/

About Spotted Peccary Music: Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary has been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 160 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com

