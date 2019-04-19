Three Flames Pictures Presents A WORLD AWAY by Mark Blanchard OFFICIAL FILM AT MYRTLE BEACH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Now I think I have the perfect story. Who wants to hear it? (L-R): Julian Grey, Caroline Lagerfelt, Samantha Bowden
MULTIPLE AWARD WINNER FOR BEST FILM - BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – AUDIENCE CHOICE Selected for MBIFF - April 27 @ 12:00PM - Myrtle BeachLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Flames Pictures Presents
A WORLD AWAY a film by Mark Blanchard
OFFICIAL SELECTION At MYRTLE BEACH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL April 27, 2019
Los Angeles, CA (April 19, 2019) Official Winner of Chicago Independent Film Festival 2019 for Best Film Feature, Best Ensemble Cast, Audience Choice For Best Film, A WORLD AWAY a film by Mark Blanchard is a special selection of The Myrtle Beach International Film Festival 2019 and will premiere there on Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 12 Noon.
The lucky winners of a school raffle embark on an overnight field trip to the Grand Canyon but when their plane takes an unexpected detour through a wormhole, six kids and their ex-military pilot find themselves no longer on planet earth but a world away. In order to get back, they’ll need to forge unlikely friendships, face their fears and trust a magic ‘source’ capable of guiding them on an adventurous journey home. But it won't be an easy journey home…
This family-friendly, Dove approved, sci-fi adventure film stars Rowan Blanchard, David DeLuise, Caroline Lagerfelt, Landry Bender, Nathaniel J Potvin, Frank Lawrence Catania, Daniel Jenks, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Nadine Velazquez, Alexa Khan, Julian Grey, Sal Landi, Samantha Bowden, and Carmen Blanchard. Additional cast includes Maximilian Muench, David Steen, Shane Blanchard, Riley Jackson, Chika Nashiki, and Genghis Khan N Enrique.
The cast and creative team attending Myrtle Beach International Film Festival include director Mark Blanchard, Caroline Lagerfelt, Sal Landi and co-producer Alexa Khan.
