Three Flames Pictures Presents A WORLD AWAY by Mark Blanchard OFFICIAL FILM AT MYRTLE BEACH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Featured Film of Myrtle Beach International Film Festival April 27th Now I think I have the perfect story. Who wants to hear it? (L-R): Julian Grey, Caroline Lagerfelt, Samantha Bowden Resting on the ridge of beneath the sweltering sun. (L-R): Frank Lawrence Catania, Daniel Jenks, Landry Bender, Nathaniel J Potvin, David DeLuise, Carmen Blanchard, and Rowan Blanchard

MULTIPLE AWARD WINNER FOR BEST FILM - BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – AUDIENCE CHOICE Selected for MBIFF - April 27 @ 12:00PM - Myrtle Beach

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Flames Pictures PresentsA WORLD AWAY a film by Mark BlanchardOFFICIAL SELECTION At MYRTLE BEACH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL April 27, 2019MULTIPLE AWARD WINNERBEST FILM - BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – AUDIENCE CHOICELos Angeles, CA (April 19, 2019) Official Winner of Chicago Independent Film Festival 2019 for Best Film Feature, Best Ensemble Cast, Audience Choice For Best Film, A WORLD AWAY a film by Mark Blanchard is a special selection of The Myrtle Beach International Film Festival 2019 and will premiere there on Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 12 Noon.The lucky winners of a school raffle embark on an overnight field trip to the Grand Canyon but when their plane takes an unexpected detour through a wormhole, six kids and their ex-military pilot find themselves no longer on planet earth but a world away. In order to get back, they’ll need to forge unlikely friendships, face their fears and trust a magic ‘source’ capable of guiding them on an adventurous journey home. But it won't be an easy journey home…This family-friendly, Dove approved, sci-fi adventure film stars Rowan Blanchard, David DeLuise, Caroline Lagerfelt, Landry Bender, Nathaniel J Potvin, Frank Lawrence Catania, Daniel Jenks, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Nadine Velazquez, Alexa Khan, Julian Grey, Sal Landi, Samantha Bowden, and Carmen Blanchard. Additional cast includes Maximilian Muench, David Steen, Shane Blanchard, Riley Jackson, Chika Nashiki, and Genghis Khan N Enrique.The cast and creative team attending Myrtle Beach International Film Festival include director Mark Blanchard, Caroline Lagerfelt, Sal Landi and co-producer Alexa Khan.YouTube Trailer: https://youtu.be/zYE2obptPPI Facebook : @AWorldAwayTheMovie Instagram : @aworldawaythemovie Twitter : @AWorldAwayafil1

Video trailer of A World Away



