Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo Awarded Inaugural Certification

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe awarded the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo its inaugural certification at the end of March.An iconic, internationally renowned luxury hotel, the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo offers an unrivalled experience in a single location. A magical, legendary hotel and extraordinary establishments and activities: The Louis XV- Alain Ducasse à l'Hôtel de Paris, the Opéra Garnier, the Casino de Monte-Carlo and the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo.Ivan Artolli, Managing Director at the hotel said, “I am very proud to be part of a company with a true and genuine vision on sustainability with whom I share the importance of further sustainable development at all levels.“Following a 4 year complete renovation, the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo has entered a new era taking green engagements and eco-friendly daily activities to a new level across all departments of our legendary Hotel. Our first Green Globe certification is, for us, a great recognition for our efforts as individuals and as a team. It marks the beginning of many more carefully planned initiatives with quite ambitious goals for many years to come.“In recent years, the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has been putting their expertise and high standards to good use in favour of sustainable development. This willingness is part of an approach towards preserving energy resources, biodiversity, and goodwill within the local community.The Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo takes action on a daily basis to work towards ongoing sustainable development. Water conservation and the eradication of plastic from the entire hotel, along with the growing involvement of stakeholders in matters regarding sustainable development are the primary goals set by the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo for the coming years.The quality of the completed hotel renovations conform to European label BREEAM’s standards and in accordance with Monegasque regulations, 100% of the wood used is sourced from sustainable forests (FSC). Consequently, the hotel’s efforts have been recognized at a high level by the label.The new Green Globe certification is part of the property’s proactive environmental and societal approach implemented within the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group over the past 10 years. After the launch of its 3rd Sustainable Development Charter, the Group also signed the National Pact for Energy Transition of the Principality of Monaco in January 2019.Hôtel de Paris is home to the 3-Michelin-starred Le Louis XV - Alain Ducasse à l'Hôtel de Paris where menus filled with creativity, modernity and precision feature seasonal produce from farmers in the region. The hotel supports biodiversity further with the installation of several bee hives within its grounds.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactMelanie DautryChargée Marketing & Communication OperationsHôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo & Monte-Carlo BeachPlace du Casino,Monte Carlo, 98000,MONACOP: +377 98 06 52 05 - +33 6 40 61 76 51E: M.Dautry@sbm.mcW: www.montecarlosbm.com



