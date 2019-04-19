Dr. Paul J. Pearce of Nova Biologicals to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day a new threat to your health and safety is announced in the media--like the recall of turkey products tainted by salmonella, a new strain of antibiotic resistant bacteria, E. coli in your lettuce or lead in your water. Thanks to scientist Paul Pearce, PhD, and his knowledge and experience in the laboratory sciences, ,we can all sleep more comfortably at night.

That’s because this exceptional guest, President and founder of Texas-based Nova Biologicals had the skills and foresight to address, in 1993, the vast need for public drinking water testing and to keep on extending the company’s range of laboratory testing services. From safeguarding the sterility of medical supplies…to ensuring new pharmaceuticals pass FDA and QA requirements…to examining food manufacturing facilities and testing food products, Nova Biologicals testing services make a crucial difference. And it’s not just a positive or negative result that makes the impact, it’s the way Nova Biologicals supports and consults with clients regarding the outcomes.

In moving ahead, Dr. Pearce and his company did not lose sight of their core capacity to test water for contaminants and chemicals—such as chlorine, lead, petrochemical manufacturing remnants, mercury, nitrates, and pesticides. Examining our water supply for substances that can trigger disease in humans has been a mission since that first year, when Nova Biological laboratories became specially certified, and tested about 50 water samples in July 1993. Now, in 2019, statistics reflect that Nova tests about 11,000 samples each month.

His company’s success can be attributed to many things including Dr. Pearce’s “entrepreneurial gene,” a no-holds-barred approach to quality, and a team of scientists who are highly-qualified, loyal and totally committed to their work. They check out anything that might have a microbial component which could include our air and soil, as well as the medical equipment used by doctors and hospitals and the stem cell preparations that represent the latest therapeutic miracle. They can even help a hospital identify potential contamination risks and meet the strictest Quality Assurance risk and safety regulations as required by The Joint Commission and Federal regulatory authorities.

Dr. Paul Pearce will be featured in a 12-part series on CUTV News Radio and each episode will explore a different aspect of how Nova Biologicals and its scientists identify the presence of microorganisms and chemicals. In the first installment, we are going to discuss the fastest, most accurate and precisely controlled laboratory testing capabilities for Legionella, a dangerous pathogen associated with Legionnaire’s disease, and how the test can be used by hospitals and environmental agencies to detect and reduce the threat of Legionnaire’s disease.

Dr. Pearce will go on to discuss water contamination and the health effects of common bacterial contaminants and chemicals in terms anyone can understand. Listen to this informative and significant series to learn about the science and personal health significance of bacteria, chemicals, allergens and toxins that may be in your water, food, cosmetics, and personal health care products and equipment.

CUTV News Radio will feature Paul Pearce of Nova Biologicals in interviews on Tuesdays at 1:00pm EDT , on April 23rd and May 7th with Doug Llewelyn, and April 30th and May 14th with Jim Masters.

