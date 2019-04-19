Queensland’s spectacular Sunshine Coast set to come alive with off-road action this April

Queensland’s naturally refreshing Sunshine Coast is gearing up for a weekend of off-road action with the TreX Series Championships

SUNSHINE COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TreX series has long been at the forefront of cross triathlon in Australia.

Cross, or Off-Road Triathlon is a unique version of the sport which takes the traditional format and mixes it with a huge helping of heart, guts, mud and dirt. Athletes take on an action-packed challenge with a swim, mountain bike and trail run, where the challenge is as much with mother nature as it is against other athletes.

Australian series championship contenders will tackle a challenging 1,500m swim in beautiful Ewen Maddock Dam, followed by 28.5kms of heart pumping XC mountain biking, and then finishing off with a 10.5km trail run which twists and turns through the awe-inspiring rainforests of Beerwah State Forest in the Landsborough hinterland.

Event Director, Robyn Lazenby from In2Adventure, the team who won the successful bid to bring the ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships to Australia in 2016 told us that;

“We are so thrilled to host this MultiSport event in such a beautiful area as Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. The area is often known for its beautiful beaches, but we’ve discovered that the hinterland holds some spectacular hidden treasures and presents the perfect backdrop for a weekend of off-road action.

Landsborough is an amazing place and we look forward to welcoming athletes from across Australia to this spectacular region to discover the thrill, challenge and pure joy that comes from racing off road in Australia’s backyard.”

The Sunshine Coast was also chosen as the destination to host the Sunshine Coast Mountain Bike Festival which offers up awe-inspiring mountain biking in the iconic rainforests of this picturesque region.

The Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival is proudly supported by Tourism and Events Queensland and the Sunshine Coast Council.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the event would provide a welcome boost to the Sunshine Coast economy.

“Tourism is vital for the Sunshine Coast and events play an important role in attracting visitors and creating jobs for locals,” Ms Jones said.

“This event is the perfect way to promote the Sunshine Coast’s hinterland and allow visitors to experience the diverse tourism experiences on offer - from the breathtaking national parks to the popular water playground of Ewen Maddock Dam.”

Tourism, Events and Sport Portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray said

“mountain biking is one of the world’s fastest growing adventure tourism activities.

“We welcome this unique MultiSport Festival to Landsborough and are thrilled to showcase the stunning natural environment of Ewen Maddock Dam and Beerwah State Forest.

“Council continues to encourage and facilitate healthy, active outdoor activities for both Sunshine Coast locals and visitors.

“We have just launched Advenutre.SunshineCoast.qld.gov.au, the Australian-first website which showcases over 150 free, self-guided walking, cycling, mountain biking, horse riding and canoeing activities for people of all abilities and in 2018 we opened the Beez Kneez black diamond mountain bike trail in Caloundra

“We encourage athletes and their friends and families to explore as much of our beautiful region as they can before and after the competition.”

And it’s not just a weekend for elite athletes. TreX Triathlon offers courses and distances for all ages and abilities including Standard, Sprint, Junior, Teaser, Dirt Kids, Duathlon and AquaBike events.

The Sunshine Coast MTB Festival includes 47.5k, 28.5k and 9.5k options as well as a free kids’ event for our littlest off-road athletes. This makes it an ideal weekend for hardcore racers, weekend warriors, families or those who just want to get into the great outdoors to visit one of Australia’s most scenic regions and enjoy the challenge of off-road racing.

The weekend will take place at Ewen Maddock Dam in Landsborough with the TreX Cross Triathlon event taking place on the 27th of April and the Sunshine Coast MTB Festival on Sunday 28th.

This is the final event of the 2018/19 season and to find out more and be a part of the action go to:

https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/event/championships/

https://in2adventure.com.au/event/sunshine-coast-mtb-festival/

https://www.youtube.com/in2adventureaustralia

The Queensland Government, via Tourism and Events Queensland, is proud to support the Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival which features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar. Your perfect next event is in Queensland where live events combine with the most incredible destinations, and life is beautiful one day, perfect the next.

About TreX

TreX is Australia’s home grown national cross triathlon series. For thirteen years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing in Asia-Pacific. Presented by the premier outdoor adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open/elite category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series invites participation from all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit TreX here

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit https://in2adventure.com.au

Join the #in2adventure conversation

Visit> our website https://in2adventure.com.au

Follow> us on Twitter @In2Adventure #TreXTri, #SunshineCoastMTB and #GetDirtyDownUnder

Like> us on Facebook @In2Adventure

Look > on Instagram @In_2_Adventure #TreXTri, #SunshineCoastMTB and #GetDirtyDownUnder

Watch> In2AdventureTV on YouTube @In2AdventureAustralia

Link > to us on Linkedin @In-2-Adventure



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.