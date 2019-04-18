Findlay Cadillac Sponsors 14th Annual Cadillac Through The Years® - 117 Years of Design & Excellence

Cadillac enthusiasts do not want to miss the 14th Annual Cadillac Through The Years® car show on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Town Square.

LAS VEGAS, NEV., UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Cadillac enthusiasts do not want to miss the 14th Annual Cadillac Through The Years® car show on Sunday, April 28, 2019. The event will be held from 11:00 am - 4:00 p.m. at Town Square on Las Vegas Boulevard. Here, over 65 classic and modified Cadillacs and LaSalles vehicles, as well as present day Cadillacs, will be on display for the viewing pleasure of car lovers. A mixed attendance of over 8,000 people is expected, so event presenters and hosts suggest that those planning to attend should give themselves plenty of time to walk, dine, and be dazzled as they wind their way through all the vehicles on display placed amid the plethora of shopping options.

Owners of the cars on display will also be present to share historical details about their particular vehicle model. Two must-see, award-winning show stoppers on display include a 1930 Cadillac V16 Roadster and a 1931 Cadillac V12 Roadster. The care and attention bestowed on these extremely rare Cadillacs is reflected in each vehicle’s concours condition.

Other event highlights include: photo ops with professional Las Vegas Strip showgirls, fire safety talks and mini-tours of a fire engine given by the Clark County Fire Department (FREE fire hats for kids, too!), and entertainment provided by DJ Miguel and other Las Vegas entertainers.

Findlay Cadillac is the official sponsor of this family friendly event that is presented by the Las Vegas Cadillac club. Visit LasVegasCadillacClub.com, or call Findlay Cadillac at 702-558-2600 for more details about the Cadillac Through The Years® 14th Annual car show.

