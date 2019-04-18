Laffey Real Estate Recognized Among Industry Leaders

National Rankings Agencies Solidify Firm’s Global Excellence

We are exceeding pleased with our placement in the rankings. These transactions are really people who have chosen us to represent them during one of the most important decisions they will ever make.” — Philip C. Laffey

GREENVALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much anticipated 2019 Real Trends 500 and T3 Sixty’s Mega 1000 annual real estate industry rankings reports has been released online. Laffey Real Estate, once again, has ranked among the nation’s leading residential brokerages nationwide. Both firm’s are trusted sources for ranking the performance of residential real estate companies.

REAL Trends, in its 32nd year, showed that the nation’s leading realty firms outperformed the market with data from 1,757 firms, a record number, who qualified this year. All data requires independent verification and REAL Trends is considered The Trusted Source for information about performance of the firms in the report.

T3 Sixty, a newcomer to the industry ranking platform, released their second annual comprehensive brokerage and franchise report with the Mega 1000. T3 Sixty uses sales volume as its lead ranking criteria as a benchmark of a company’s overall strength. Placing in the top 50% of the list, Laffey Real Estate ranks among the region’s best residential real estate independent brokerages.

“Without the best data available, assumptions and decisions are flawed before they’re even made,” said T3 Sixty CEO Stefan Swanepoel. “The Mega 1000 is committed to provide the most accurate and complete information possible,” Swanepoel added.

Among Top Leading Real Estate Companies of the World affiliates, Laffey Real Estate placed an impressive 111th with 13 offices in three counties. Supporting the independent brokerage model, the firm placed at 186th among the nation’s Largest Independent Brokerages and also placed in the top 500 in Total Sales Volume with $632 Million in residential home sales transactions.

“Statistically speaking, we are exceeding pleased with our placement in the rankings”, explained Philip C. Laffey, Principal, Broker/Owner. “However, we are more cognizant of the fact that every one of these closed transactions represents real people who have put their faith in our firm to represent them during one of the most important decisions they will ever make.”

About Laffey Real Estate

Laffey Real Estate is one of the largest privately held independent family-owned residential real estate firms on Long Island with a network of over 500 agents in 13 offices throughout Nassau, Western Suffolk and Queens Counties. Their global partnership with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Luxury Portfolio® and Who’s Who In Luxury Real Estate® extends their reach to more than 70 countries worldwide. The firm is a full-service provider offering expertise in sales, rentals, relocation, mortgage, new development marketing, mortgage and title insurance to the Long Island marketplace. Their pioneering sales management platforms, worldwide brand identity and industry-leading training curriculum embody best in class standards throughout the industry. Consumers trust in Laffey Real Estate name to represent their home buying and selling interests locally and globally. Consistently ranked by the two of the industry’s leading consulting and research firms, Laffey Real Estate has an exceptional record of success. With over $645 Million in Sales in 2018 and 936 total transactions, REALTrends 500 placed the firm at #186 among the largest independent brokerages, #475 in total sales volume and # 111 among Leading RE affiliates nationwide. T3 Sixty’s Mega 1000 Report placed the firm at #504 among the nation’s largest brokerages in the country.

About REAL Trends

REAL Trends has been The Trusted Source of news, analysis, and information on the residential brokerage industry since 1987. We are a privately-held publishing, consulting and communications company based in Castle Rock, Colorado. Residential real estate leaders look to us for timely and trusted information and analysis through our monthly newsletter, news updates, conferences and publications.

About T3 Sixty

Exclusively serving the residential real estate brokerage industry, T3 Sixty provides real estate CEOs, business leaders, association and MLS executives, brokers and high-performance teams the knowledge, best practices and support to grow their businesses. The company does this through management consulting, training and in-depth research and quality publications, such as its hallmark Swanepoel Trends Report, an annual analysis of the top trends shaping the industry for the next 18 to 24 months. The firm’s consulting divisions include brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and associations and MLSs. Find out more here.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.