LAFFEY REAL ESTATE SELLS $9.6 Million RECORD BREAKING 2018 WATERFRONT PROPERTY

Villa Verdi, Gatsby Lane, Kings Point Estate is a record breaker for Irene Sarraf

GREENVALE, NEW YORK, USA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laffey Real Estate is pleased to announce that Irene Sarraf, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker in the Great Neck Office, represented the buyer of acclaimed ‘Villa Verdi’, the 8,600 sq ft waterfront estate on Gatsby Lane for a record $9.6 million. This represents the highest priced residential home sale in Nassau County for all of the year 2018 as per MLS data.

Situated on the northeast side of the Kings Point peninsula, Villa Verdi’s captivating views of the Long Island Sound remains nature’s opulent canvas. This prominent estate surrounded by a copse of lush landscaped greenery and architectural excellence sits atop the raised bluff showcasing the expanse of outdoor entertaining and luxurious lifestyle. With 14 rooms including a Grand Ballroom, Formal Dining Room and Master Suite, the craftsmanship is evident in the superb millwork and finest masonry.

Most notable, this sale represents the highest priced residential property sold in Nassau County in 2018. Alone this is perhaps not as remarkable as it sounds But consider that Kings Point, a mainstay for luxury large property estates, is located on the legendary shoreline of the Gold Coast of Nassau County, Long Island. Therefore, the record sale is most notable as the Gatsby Lane estate sits amongst the sprawling privet hedged homes of Sands Point, Old Westbury, Muttontown, Mill Neck and a host of distinguished private enclaves. These are all similar types of exclusive residences with comparable acreage, square footage, amenities and price points.

For the year ending 2018, there were 12 properties that sold for $5 Million or greater. For the 12 months ending 2017, there were 11 properties that sold for over $5 Million. In fact, at the time of this writing, the Kings Point residence remains the top sale residential property sold through January 2019.

Sarraf, a veteran in the Gold Coast real estate market, closed 27 transactions totaling over $23 Million in 2018. As a consistent top producer at Laffey Real Estate, Sarraf continues to embody the best in her peer group.



About Laffey Real Estate

Laffey Real Estate is one of the largest privately held independent family-owned residential real estate firms on Long Island with a network of almost 500 agents in 13 offices throughout Nassau, Western Suffolk and Queens Counties. Their global partnership with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Luxury Portfolio® and Who’s Who In Luxury Real Estate® extends their reach to more than 50 countries worldwide. The firm is a full-service provider offering expertise in sales, rentals, relocation, mortgage, new development marketing, mortgage and title insurance to the marketplace. The cutting-edge technology supporting field agents, premium brand identity and industry-leading tools embody best in class standards. Consumers trust in the Laffey Real Estate name to provide tools and resources that help navigate the process of buying and selling residential real estate in any economic environment. Consistently ranked in the top 10% of the brokers locally and as a Top 500 Broker in the US based on the 2017 Real Trends reports, Laffey Real Estate has an exceptional record of success.

