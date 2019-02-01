Laffey Real Estate Honors The Best of 2018 Excellence

2018 Top Producer Award Winners

Top Producers Recognized for Sales Success

This year’s group of award recipients is a demonstration that knowledge and dedication is a path to continued success.” — Philip C. Laffey

GREENVALE, NY, USA, February 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laffey Real Estate presents the distinguished recipients of the 2018 Sales Awards at the firm’s gala event held at Carltun on the Park.

The Diamond Award is presented to individual Realtors with the highest in total sales and units. This year’s award winner was Janet Berookhim receiving both for sales and units sold.

The Shining Star Award honors Associates who have experienced the greatest increase year over year. Recipients included Peter Koh and Lisa Goodbinder with production 100% greater than the prior year.

The Rookie Team of the Year Award is given to the newest team of agents and was awarded to Yakshi Carlino and Katherine Sreckovich.

The Rookie of the Year Award is given to the first year agent who excels in overall sales and units. This year the award winner was Stephanie Lorber.

The Hall of Fame Award inductees are those Realtors who have exceeded $50 Million in sales. This year saw the induction of Arpi Canden, Diane Leyden and Kathleen Christie.

The Top Producers by Office for the year ending 2018 are as follows: Kay Kwak, Bellerose; Tim Lau & Ira Gross, Brookville; Lynne Jaffe, Corporate Services; Angela Chaman, Great Neck; Michelle N. Cohen, Greenvale; Janet Berookhim, Greenvale 2; Katy Anastasio, Huntington; Jorge Armas, Jackson Heights; Carol Chang, Little Neck; James Gavin, Manhasset; Lori Castoria, New Hyde Park; Linda Michael, Port Washington; Nelly Menendez, Syosset and Kathleen Myers, Westbury.

“As a brokerage, we put quite a lot of stock in training and marketing education. This year’s group of award recipients is a demonstration that knowledge and dedication is a path to continued success”, explains Philip C. Laffey, Principal and Broker/Owner. “Clients, especially repeat customers, know that our agents work tirelessly and always have their best interests at heart. We are both proud and grateful.”

About Laffey Real Estate

Laffey Real Estate is one of the largest privately held independent family-owned residential real estate firms on Long Island with a network of almost 500 agents in 13 offices throughout Nassau, Western Suffolk and Queens Counties. Their global partnership with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Luxury Portfolio® and Who’s Who In Luxury Real Estate® extends their reach to more than 50 countries worldwide. The firm is a full-service provider offering expertise in sales, rentals, relocation, mortgage, new development marketing, mortgage and title insurance to the marketplace. The cutting-edge technology supporting field agents, premium brand identity and industry-leading tools embody best in class standards. Consumers trust in the Laffey Real Estate name to provide tools and resources that help navigate the process of buying and selling residential real estate in any economic environment. Consistently ranked in the top 10% of the brokers locally and as a Top 500 Broker in the US based on the 2017 Real Trends reports, Laffey Real Estate has an exceptional record of success



