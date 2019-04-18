Captozyme to Present Oxalate-Reducing Enzyme Clinical Study Results at American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Results from Captozyme, Inc.’s post-market study of an innovative enzyme to support kidney health have been accepted for poster presentation on May 4 at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Nephure TM enzyme was evaluated vs. placebo in reduction of urinary oxalate associated with food oxalate, and will release results of the study May 4.

We are delighted to be presenting our clinical results, which further confirm the efficacy and potency of our oxalate-reducing enzyme to reduce urinary oxalate originating from food.” — Helena Cowley, CEO, Captozyme

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gainesville, Fla. (April 18, 2019) – Results from Captozyme, Inc. ’s post-market study of an innovative enzyme to support kidney health have been accepted for poster presentation on May 4 at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Chicago.Emily Quintero, a medical student at the University of Florida, will present the moderated poster presentation.Title: A Prospective, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Cross-Over Study Utilizing Orally Administered Oxalate decarboxylase (OxDC) to Reduce Urinary OxalatePoster Number: PD38-01Location MCP: W181cDate/Time: Saturday, May 4, 3:30 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.Presenter: Emily QuinteroThese findings can provide new options for individuals with Idiopathic Hyperoxaluria, a disorder characterized by increased urinary oxalate levels, which is often associated with excessive intake of dietary oxalate, decreased dietary calcium, or increased endogenous production1.AUA guidelines recommend that clinicians counsel patients with calcium oxalate stones and relatively high urinary oxalate to limit oxalate-rich foods2 – a tall order for many patients due to variable levels of oxalate in a wide variety of nutritious plant-based foods3. Now, this innovative new enzyme could provide a first-of-its-kind solution for improved patient compliance for those following dietary guidelines for kidney stone management.Captozyme’s poster presentation will include new positive results from a prospective, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study, cross-over study in healthy volunteers.“We are delighted to be presenting our clinical results, which further confirm the efficacy and potency of our oxalate-reducing enzyme to reduce urinary oxalate originating from food,” Helena Cowley, chief executive officer of Captozyme, said. “We look forward generating high-quality development data for NephureTM and other enzymes in our company pipeline.”About NephureTMThe active ingredient in Nephure™ is an oxalate decarboxylase enzyme affirmed to be "Generally Recognized As Safe" (GRAS) by an independent panel of experts following U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scientific procedures safety criteria. Nephure ™ is a first-to-market enzyme product offering flexibility to people with oxalate-related nutritional limitations. Nephure is marketed by Entring, LLC, a subsidiary of Captozyme, Inc.About CaptozymeCaptozyme, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing enzymes and formulations to advance knowledge in the area of gut health and through its products advance the health and wellness of people. Captozyme, Inc. also houses a cGMP manufacturing facility for production of Phase 1 clinical trial drug substance with a focus on live biologics development. The company is based in Gainesville, Florida. Learn more about Captozyme by visiting www.captozyme.com References:1. Xu, H, Zisman, AL, Coe, FL, Worcester, EM, Expert Opin Pharmacother. 2013 March; 14(4):435-447.2. Pearle, MS, Goldfarb, DS, Assimos, DG, et al. J Urol. 2014 Aug; 192(2):316-24.3. Holmes, RP, Kennedy, M. Kidney Int. 2000;57(4):1662-1667.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.