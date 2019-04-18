Land of Origins: The Next Big Thing in Global Tourism

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enchanting tourist attractions, unique diplomatic stature and a thriving airline have placed Ethiopia, Land of Origins, on top of the world when it comes to tourism growth. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) annual review, the country saw the highest tourism growth in the world (48.6%), surpassing the global average growth rate of 3.9% and the African average of 5.6%.The timeless charm of Ethiopia’s natural, cultural and historical tourist attractions has been driving an influx of tourists from far and wide. As the land where mankind, coffee and the Blue Nile trace their roots, Ethiopia has always been a fascinating destination for visitors.The country’s UNESCO heritage sites include the majestic obelisks of Axum, the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela and the fortified historic town of Harar. These proven attractions are complemented by Ethiopia’s magnificent scenery and unique native wildlife.As meetings tourism blossoms around the world, Ethiopia is uniquely positioned to reap the benefits, owing to its unique place in Africa’s diplomatic landscape. Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa is home to the African Union headquarters and the offices of UN-ECA among others. With its remarkable safety record and forward-looking infrastructure boom, Addis stands among the top capitals in the world, hosting major regional and global conferences.As the main hub of the Pan-African carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopia also enjoys convenient air connectivity with multiple destinations in Africa and the rest of the world, making travel to the country easier than ever before.The airline has been a catalyst in the exceptional growth of Ethiopia’s tourism, a sector that supports over two million jobs and contributes over $7 billion to the economy. Gloria Guevara, WTTC’s President & CEO, noted the results were “driven by the very strong performance of aviation in the country and the development of Addis Ababa as a dynamic and growing regional hub.”Today Africa’s largest carrier, certified by SKYTRAX as Four-Star Global Airline, spreads its wings to 120 destinations throughout the world, with half the destinations in Africa. Thanks to Addis Ababa’s strategic location at the center of the East-West lane and the ever-expanding service of Ethiopian Airlines , the city has emerged as the major gateway into Africa surpassing Dubai.As Ethiopia keeps leveraging its edge as a destination of choice for holidaymakers, and as Addis Ababa continues to augment its place as the diplomatic capital of Africa and the flourishing hub of Ethiopian Airlines, the sky will be the limit to its tourism growth in the years to come.For more information, please contact:



