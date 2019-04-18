Reality TV Star Patti Negri From Travel Channels Hit Show 'Ghost Adventures' Releases First Book
Reality Star Patti Negri's debut "OLD WORLD MAGICK FOR THE MODERN WORLD: TIPS, TRICKS, AND TECHNIQUES TO BALANCE EMPOWER AND CREATE A LIFE YOU LOVE," out now.
Patti has been able to communicate with the spirit world since she was a toddler and consciously since she conducted her first séance at age eight. Since then she has conducted séances, clearings and sessions on radio, film, TV and in living rooms across America. Her new book shares her wisdom, experience, and tips on how to create Magick in your own life. The book provides easy techniques that require no previous experience or changes to your belief system to shift your energy, your perception and your outcomes to create the life you want. "Old World Magick for the Modern World: Tips, Tricks, and Techniques to Balance, Empower, and Create a Life You Love.” is available for purchase on Amazon at http://bit.ly/OldWorldMagick
Patti Negri was voted number one psychic, medium, trance medium, tarot reader, witch /magical practitioner, crystal & stone energy healer and life coach in the world. She also won number one Intuitive Entertainer Occult Personality of the year and number one influential women in business. She has recently graced 6 magazine covers including American Psychic & Medium, Art, Parapsychology and Mind Power, 4th Dimension and Stars Illustrated and has contributed or been a part of over 20 books, several of which are Amazon Bestsellers.
Lisa Malcolm
LRM Publicity
+1 818-975-0391
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.