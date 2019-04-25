KDG Custom Software Development Team Named #3 in Philadelphia Area

KDG has been named a top custom software development team in Philadelphia

For the third year in a row, KDG in Allentown has been recognized as a top Philadelphia custom software development team.

ALLENTOWN, PA, 18104, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG’s custom software development team in Allentown, PA has once again been recognized by Clutch.co, an independent B2B ratings, review, and research firm. Clutch named the software development team #3 in the Philadelphia-metro region.

“Before we even develop a piece of software, our team takes time to get to know our clients and their processes to ensure that we are building them the solution they need,” says Zac Mason, VP of Technology at KDG. “Known as the Project Discovery Process, this sets us apart from a lot of competitors in the industry.”

Clutch named KDG a market leader in the Philadelphia area based on client interviews, customer ratings, and detailed industry research and analysis. Hundreds of firms in and around Philadelphia were considered, but only a few were chosen as proven industry leaders.

KDG also received recognition from Clutch in 2017 and 2018. In December 2018, the business processes company was named a “Top 1000” B2B company globally, ranking #139.

For nearly two decades, KDG’s software development team has built award-winning custom applications for the manufacturing, electrical, logistical, real estate, and insurance industries. Custom CRM development is among the company’s most popular services, helping businesses organize customer data, streamline sales processes, and more.

To learn more about the custom software solutions the team at KDG develops, visit https://www.kyledavidgroup.com/services/custom-software-development/.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

