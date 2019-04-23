Encino Energy, with the help of MRE Consulting and ZE goes live with trading operations in record time

Preferred Data Management System

Providing Encino Energy with Unmatched Data Management Solutions in Oil and Gas

In my 20 years of doing this work, I have never come across a vendor that actually walked the talk.” — Abhinav Prashar, Senior Director ETRM Analysis, Encino Energy

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (“ZE”), is pleased to announce that Encino Energy , LLC, is now powered by ZEMA ™, the multi-award winning data integration and analytics platform that provides unmatched data management, transformation, and integration solutions.Working with MRE Consulting, ZE automated Encino’s data collection, by consolidating their data needs into a centralized database, with a single connection method that it now allows the extraction of the data for transformation within Encino’s ETRM system. Data that is collected includes Prices, Volumes, Fundamentals for their Natural Gas, Crude Oil, and NGL trading operations.“Encino Energy, a Houston, Texas-based oil and gas acquisition and development company approached ZE with the ambitious goal of starting their trading operations in one month,” said Murtaza Chopdawala, Manager, Product Delivery, at ZE. “Meeting this challenge, ZE’s robust Project Delivery Methodology, powered by ZEMA, allowed us the flexibility to quickly and successfully deliver high-quality complex data management solutions within their aggressive timeframe.”“Credit goes to the hard work and dedication of the entire project team, from Encino, MRE Consulting and ZE, in ensuring that we have another delighted client,” Murtaza added.Abhinav Prashar, Senior Director ETRM Analysis, of Encino Energy states, “In my 20 years of doing this work, I have never come across a vendor that actually walked the talk. The experience with ZE PowerGroup was pleasant, professional, and productive. All our interactions were with staff that knew what they were doing and wanted to help Encino succeed.”“Our aim is to deliver value on each project and truly strive to understand our clients’ needs. We then deployed an automated and efficient customized solution that met and exceeded their expectations,” said Dr. Tyler Robb-Smith, Manager of Technical Presales and Business Analysis, ZE. “Each project is an opportunity to learn from the market and further expand our technology, while continually improving our customer service offerings,” he added.The successful deployment of ZEMA at Encino Energy comes directly after ZE ranked first in all 6 Categories in the Data Management EnergyRisk Commodity and Software Rankings 2019 for its ZEMA Data Integration and Analytics Platform.##About Encino Energy, LLCEncino Energy is a Houston, Texas-based oil and gas acquisition and development company formed in 2011. Encino is focused on delivering strong investment returns for its investors with low risk by applying a disciplined approach to acquisitions and development, and employing top-tier people in every aspect of our business.In June of 2017, Encino Energy and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) formed an oil and gas acquisition partnership called Encino Acquisition Partners (EAP). EAP has more than $1.0 billion of committed equity to acquire and operate onshore oil and gas properties in the U.S. EAP focuses on acquiring large, high-quality assets with an established base of production and low-cost development projects in basins across the U.S.Learn more at www.encinoenergy.com About ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE)Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of the award-winning ZEMA™, comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries. Learn more at www.ze.com



