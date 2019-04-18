Leveraging the Branding and Imaging Power of Instagram with Candice Georgiadis

The Young Travelier, Chris Young Candice Georgiadis Foundr Magazine CEO Nathan Chan

Instagram is more than just a 'posting' app.

Using competitions can be a great way to get followers to tell their friends about your business” — Foundr Magazine CEO Nathan Chan

Giveaways are one big tool to attract followers and build your Instagram community. This powerful technique is discussed in Candice Georgiadis' interview with The Young Travelier, Chris Young."Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.Post consistent content. This seems so basic, but it's something people fail to do. The Instagram algorithm rewards consistency and will make your profile much more available for new followers to find you or to view your work. When I post consistently, I notice my engagement and impressions improve by multiples.Tell a story. Every single article out there always suggests that your Instagram should have some sort of call to action, but what it fails to say is that you should use the text portion to also tell the whole story behind the picture. Although Instagram is very picture heavy, people will spend more time if you write something thoughtful and meaningful — something that tells the story behind the picture or video. I have found that my engagement dramatically improves if I spend time writing out more than a few words on a post.Try new types of content to test out what works for you. Each brand has its own feel and what works for one brand might not work for another. For example, I have seen some brands post only lifestyle content, but then change over to more product pictures and their engagement improves dramatically. If you’re not constantly testing new ideas and strategies on Instagram, you won’t know what works specifically for you.Use giveaways effectively. Giveaways are a great way to get new followers to engage with your page, but to do them effectively requires that you collaborate with the right people. For example, if your brand is a facial beauty product, it might make the most sense for you to collaborate with a hair tie brand or a bathrobe brand because those are products that are used in unison with each other. Think long and hard strategically in order to drive the most traffic and new followers if you are going to spend money on giveaways.Use tags in Instagram stories for related subjects. This is something that is often overlooked. If you are a shoe brand, for example, and you put up a picture on your Instagram story feed, you should research and use tags that are indirectly related in order to drive new traffic to your story. Hashtagify or Sprout Social are good tools to use when doing related hashtag searches. It doesn’t hurt to use a lot of them and then minimize them so they don’t detract from the story video or photo content itself.Don’t use follow unfollow techniques. This is an old technique to get people to follow your account. I don’t know why people are still using it — it’s outdated and will hurt the visibility of your account via the Instagram algorithm. I don’t know how many countless “services” are still being sold using this as a method to help “grow” your Instagram.” - Chris Young.As we've mentioned in previous articles, Instagram is great for business image/branding. Jonaed Iqbal discusses Instagram and how many businesses forget to use all the tools at their disposal. 'Engagement' being one of the top tools.“Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.Instagram is great for branding purposes and getting the word out. Businesses should focus on providing value to their users and avoid being spammy. Businesses should always remember the social aspect." - Check out the full interview with Jonaed Iqbal, Founder and CEO of NoDegree .comAnother big tool that leverages a businesses following is 'competitions'. Take a read as Candice Georgiadis interviews Nathan Chan, CEO of Foundr Magazine. So, while many people just use Instagram to post images with some text and hashtags, there is much more that businesses can benefit from proper use of the platform. Candice Georgiadis is helping bridge the learning gap by interviewing all these companies/individuals that are providing critical insight into Instagrams power. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis

