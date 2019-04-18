INTRODUCING THE FIRST ANNUAL MISS AUSTRALIA CHINESE PAGEANT 2019 BRISBANE

A Pageant for a Cause, Not the Applause!

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first annual Miss Australia Chinese Pageant 2019 Brisbane will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on August 3, 2019. The memorable event will help raise funds for the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital Foundation.“A Pageant for a Cause, Not the Applause!” This is not your ordinary beauty pageant. The goal of the event is to attract overseas and local investors to boost the city’s growing economy, making Brisbane a new world city by 2022. The competition will help bring Brisbane the recognition it deserves by highlighting the flourishing industries of the city including education, tourism, business, fashion design, and of course the Brisbane lifestyle. The historical evening will establish Brisbane as a go-to location for future international conferences, competitions and noteworthy events. Renowned local Brisbane fashion designer, Chevonne Quin, will be unveiling her collection at the event. Attendees will get the chance to witness a live Chevonne Quin runway show, bringing together an evening of beauty, fashion, business and local tourism all for a good cause.Proceeds from Miss Australia Chinese Pageant 2019 Brisbane ticket sales will be donated to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital Foundation (RBWHF). Visit the to learn more about the contestants and their personal stories. Each contestant from the pageant will have their own promotional page on the charity’s website to help garner donations for the foundation. Leading up to the big night, contestants will encourage the public to contribute through their personalized profiles/interface (donations start at $2). This promotional element will not only raise money for an important cause, it will also educate the masses on the overall morale of the pageant, giving back to the community.Despite the name, this is more than just a pageant for the Asian community. Miss Australia Chinese Pageant 2019 is a multicultural event to help celebrate and promote diversity, a contribution to our common society and the beautiful city of Brisbane. The pageant will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre Plaza Ballroom on August 3, 2019 at 2pm. The event dress code is black tie (tuxedos and evening gowns strictly). Enjoy a night out at a gala dinner, live fashion show and pageant all wrapped-up into one memorable event. We hope to see you there!



