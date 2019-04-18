CASTALDO, “BUILD A ‘SMART WALL’ WITH 24/7 LIVE STREAM CAMERAS THE PUBLIC CAN ACCESS”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For far too many years, the American people have been lied to about the situation on the southern border by the politicians in Washington. Members of Congress from both parties continue to stand in the way of securing our border. It is time to once and for all bring about a real solution to secure our nation and protect our citizens. What I’m proposing is we use current technology such as live stream cameras and motion sensor lights to deter illegal crossings and allow the public to assist our border patrol by making the live streams available online for public viewing.We can all agree that Illegal immigration needs to be stopped, deadly drugs, unaccompanied children, cartel members and millions of people are pouring in uncontrollably. I believe this technologically advanced wall can save money and save lives by getting the public involved. Accessing live video streams 24 hours per day with the ability to notify the border patrol will allow concerned citizens to help secure the border and help protect our nation.It also goes unnoticed many times, but many immigrants travelling to the southern border from south American countries are faced with deadly obstacles and horrible tragedies. America has always been a compassionate nation with compassionate people who almost always rise up to the call to help others in need. There is not a more critical time then now do so.My Smart Wall proposal utilizes the people, technology, and the border patrol at an optimal level. This solution to border security allows every day Americans to play a part in securing our borders, while allowing the government to save taxpayers money and lives.What are we waiting for?It’s time to act now.About Rich CastaldoLearn more about Rich Castaldo by visiting his Facebook Page



