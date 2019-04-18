PCX, INC. ANNOUNCES KEY NEW HIRE in OEM SALES DIVISION

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCX, Inc. is proud to announce the hire of a new OEM Account Manager Tyson Theel. Tyson comes from the Component sales industry bringing over 10 years of experience selling OEM technology hardware and software and Data Processing technology to medium, large and Fortune 500 companies. His extensive experience includes such industries as Federal Government Agencies including all Military Branches and Financial institutions nationwide. Theel is a graduate of The Marshall School of Business at USC and a native born and raised in Southern California.

The CEO and Founder of PCX, Gilles Aouizerat, stated “Mr. Theel’s deep bench of experience in sales and sales related professions, attention to detail, superlative work ethic, and kind demeanor will prove to be a significant assent to our clients and their respective purchasing departments and people.”

“furthermore,” Gilles stated “Tyson has a clear vision of his intent for creating great client experiences when dealing with him at PCX, which is our ultimate goal.”

Theel will be fulfilling the role of account manager in the OEM/CEM sales department. The account manager role is the critical interface between the company and our valued clients. Their focus is to deliver solutions for part sourcing challenges in a cost efficient and high quality way.

PCX Inc. is a DSCC authorized supplier of monolithic integrated circuits and other critical components, with an Alternative Release Program letter from DCMA, AS9120 certified, ISO9001 certified, and ESD ANSI S20.20 certified company. PCX Inc. was a founding member and is on the board of the IDEA (www.idofea.org), ERAI member, NEDA member, CCAP member. Clients come to PCX when they are annoyed they can’t find a high-reliability distribution partner, are frustrated by long lead times, concerned about shortages, upset with poor vendor communications and angry with vendors with low integrity and truly want to address those issues.

Commercial and military markets who is also a member of the Electronic Components Industry

Association (www.ECIAnow.org) as well as a founding member and treasurer of the Independent Distributors of Electronics Association (http://www.pcxco.com/idea_certificate).

NOTE: PCX, Inc. is also certified in the following;

AS9120B http://www.pcxco.com/AS_9120

ISO 9001:2015 http://www.pcxco.com/ISO_9001

ESD/ANSID-S20.20-2014 http://www.pcxco.com/ESD

As well as our world renowned 67 Step Star Quality Program http://www.pcxco.com/star_quality_program video.



