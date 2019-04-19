SC Regen Care now offering revolutionary Smart Wave therapy as a part of their Male Sexual Wellness Program

SC RegenCare now offering state-of-the-art ESWT to treat ED

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESWT (Extracorporeal Smart Wave Therapy) uses energy from acoustic sound waves to stimulate blood vessel growth called neo-vascularization. This process forms new blood vessels, increasing much-needed blood flow to the region. While this treatment has been used successfully in a number of orthopedic areas, which include fractures, joint inflammation and kidney stones. Researchers and several studies have shown that low intensity ESWT is helping men suffering from erectile dysfunction, and the results are nothing short of amazing.

Dr. Luckie DC, founder of SC Regen Care and Charleston Testosterone stated, “Blood Flow to the penis is crucial for firmness in erections. Men with poor blood flow to the penis have a difficult time achieving and maintaining erections. The responses from our clients have been nothing short of amazing. Coupled with our male enhancement device, the protocol has been shown to provide significant improvement for male sexual wellness.” By increasing vascularity to the penis and thereby blood flow, erections prove to be firmer and longer-lasting thereby improving intimacy for everyone.

Founded by Dr. Mark Luckie DC, SC Regen Care provides only a platinum-level standard of care in physical medicine, regenerative medicine and hormone therapy through a team of highly trained medical professionals. Their whole-body approach with highly trained team members guarantees the best care available anywhere. SC Regen Care offers the best solutions for neck, shoulder, elbow, wrist, back, knee pain and sexual wellness—through proven solutions using PRP, spinal decompression, stem cells, Exosomes and physical medicine. Our men’s sexual wellness program helps patients of all ages with sexual dysfunction including ED, Peyronie’s disease and balancing hormones through testosterone programs.



