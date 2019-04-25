CONCEPT Professional Training at Palo Alto University Announces Summer Training Workshops focused on Child Custody

Workshops have been approved by APA and the Judicial Council of California for continuing education credit.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Palo Alto, CA - June 17th - 21st, 2019) CONCEPT Professional Training at Palo Alto University, a global leader in online professional training in forensic mental health, at Palo Alto University, Northern California's leading school of psychology and counseling, announced today that Dr. David Martindale will present two 1-day workshops focused on topics related to Child Custody evaluations and Risk Management for Custody Evaluators and Court Involved Therapists at this year’s Summer Training Institute at Palo Alto University June 17th-21st, 2019.Summer Training Institute is 5 days of mix-and-match professional development workshops presented by internationally renowned experts in forensic psychology and mental health.Allegations of Alienation or Child Sexual Abuse in Custody EvaluationsPresented by: Dr. David Martindale1-Day | Monday June 17, 2019Forensic psychological evaluations that are conducted in conjunction with disputes that include allegations of alienation or of child sexual abuse, are qualitatively different from other evaluations conducted in the context of litigation involving access to or custody of children. The disputes are atypically contentious, and much of the information needed by the evaluator must be obtained from the children, making the development of child forensic interviewing skills critically important. This workshop will focus on the acquisition of these skills. This workshop has been approved by the Judicial Council of California that qualifies for continuing education credit.Risk Management for Custody Evaluators and Court Involved TherapistsPresented by: Dr. David Martindale1-Day | Tuesday June 18, 2019Mental health professionals performing forensic psychological evaluations in litigated custody/access disputes, and those who function as treatment providers to parents and/or children who are involved in such litigation, frequently express concern regarding the risk of licensing board complaints. For evaluators, this workshop will provide information regarding specific techniques that serve to reduce litigant animosity, a common precipitating factor in the filing of complaints. For treatment providers, this workshop will explore appropriate and inappropriate testimony content, and the risks to the therapeutic alliance of therapist testimony. This workshop has been approved by the Judicial Council of California that qualifies for continuing education credit.Workshops are APA, CPA, ASWB, and NBCC board-approved. A complete listing of board approvals can be found at https://www.concept-ce.com/ board-approvals/. California psychologists, social workers, counselors and MFT’s are all eligible for CE’s (CEU’s).For registration and more information, visit: https://www.concept-ce.com/sti2019/ . Use promo code ZOOM at registration for a $50 reduction in the registration rate for virtual attendees.About CONCEPT PROFESSIONAL TRAINING ( https://www.concept-ce.com Consolidated Continuing Education and Professional Training (CONCEPT) provides expert professional training in areas relevant to criminal and civil forensic mental health assessment, correctional, law enforcement, forensic intervention and more. CONCEPT’s professional training programs are presented by the field’s top experts and are based on empirical research and best practices. CONCEPT is dedicated to providing premium professional training, enhanced by technology and e-learning pedagogy, in an accessible online format. All training programs are based on the latest research and evidence-based practices, which enables participants to incorporate relevant, up-to-date information based upon a solid scientific foundation into their practice. In addition to professional training, CONCEPT offers free resources to promote lifelong learning and to allow participants to stay at the top of their practice. (concept-ce.com)About Palo Alto University ( https://www.paloaltou.edu/about Palo Alto University (PAU) is a private, nonprofit educational institution, founded in 1975 as the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology (PGSP), an independent, professional school. PGSP was first accredited in 1986 by the regional accrediting body, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. It has been continuously accredited since then. PGSP re-incorporated as Palo Alto University in August 2009. PAU is dedicated to education with an emphasis in the behavioral and social sciences; to promoting future innovators and leaders for the benefit of society; to generating knowledge through research and scholarship of the highest level; and to providing services to the community informed by science and scholarship.MEDIA CONTACTAmber WatkinsEmail: Amber@concept-ce.comPhone: 650.433.3899



