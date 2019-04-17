Every Child a Reader Announces 100 “CREATOR CORNER” Videos

First two videos of authors/illustrators for classroom and home use released today

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- KidLit TV , an award winning producer of resources for parents, teachers and librarians, with the support of the Children’s Book Council and Every Child a Reader , released the first of 100 book creator videos today. The first two CREATOR CORNER videos – by Karyn Parsons and Steve Light – went online today at KidLit TV with more videos to be released each week throughout 2019. Audiences can keep track of new video releases on social media by following #BookWeek100 and #CreatorCorner.A part of the yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of Children’s Book Week, the 100 CREATOR CORNER videos featuring three-to-five minute videos of well-known and popular children’s book authors and illustrators speaking about their favorite character creations, will be available at KidLit TV for years to come for classroom, library and home viewing.The 100 CREATOR CORNER videos feature, in alphabetical order: Maya Abu-Alhayyat, David Adler, Mary Amato, Hayley Barrett, Tracey Baptiste, Kamilla Benko, Jessica Boehman, Max Brallier, Kathy Brodsky, Nick Bruel, Jen Calonita, Selene Castrovilla, Tami Charles, Eva Chen, Sayantani DasGupta, Catherine Doyle, Ame Dyckman, Shira Erlichman, Elizabeth Eulberg, Molly Felder, K. Heidi Fishman, Sarah Wassner Flynn, Krystyna Poray Goddu, Jacob Grant, Lisa Greenwald, Adele Griffin, Dan Gutman, Daniel Haack, Renée Watson and Ellen Hagan, Raj Halder, Tracey Hecht, Will Hillenbrand, Lynda Mullaly Hunt, Jessie Janowitz, Emily Jenkins, Michelle Knudsen, Jackie Azúa Kramer, Susan Kuklin, Rajani LaRocca, Emmy Laybourne, Dana Alison Levy, Steve Light, Mariana Llanos, Mariah MacCarthy, Carolyn Mackler, Paul Meisel, Nicole Melleby, Yuyi Morales, Kass Morgan, Richard Morris, Roxie Munro, Donna jo Napoli, Yevgenia Nayberg, Robin Newman, Tom O’Donnell, Lin Oliver, Emma Otheguy, Karyn Parsons, Audrey Penn, Jerry Pinkney, Ally Condie and Brendan Reichs, Jessica Rinker, Julia Fogliano and Christian Robinson, Cecilia Ruiz, Julia Sarcone-Roach, Stephen Savage, Laura Vaccaro Seeger, David Shannon, Mark Siegel, Anita Silvey, Meera Sriram, Phil Stamper, Vesper Stamper, David Ezra Stein, Todd Strasser, Samantha Thornhill, Iza Trapani, Trudi Trueitt, Eric Velasquez, Shirley Vernick, Booki Vivat, Sean Vogel, Cynthia Weill, Carol Weston, Anna Kang and Christopher Weyant, Barry Wittenstein, Mike Wohnoutka, Kenneth and Sarah Jane Wright, Jane Breskin Zalben, Paul 0. Zelinsky, and Katie Zhao, with several additional names to be announced this summer.Julie Gribble, KitLit TV Founder, said: “Our production team is proud to help create these historic snapshots of the stories behind the characters we love! We learned and laughed a lot with our kid lit friends during the filming. We’re certain kids will have fun learning and laughing along with them, too.”Shaina Birkhead, Associate Executive Director for Children’s Book Council and Every Child a Reader, added: "This has been a major undertaking, but with the professionalism of Julie and her team and the generous spirit of these awesome book creators, we have a celebration of children’s books for this year and a legacy of enjoyment for years to come.”About KidLit TVKidLit TV is a winner of the Parents’ Choice Gold Award, the Norton Juster Award for Devotion to Literacy, and one of the American Library Association’s Great Websites For Kids. We’re a trusted resource for parents, teachers, and librarians! KLTV is available in over 600,000 schools worldwide via our website and video distribution partners. We’re a diverse group of parents, educators, librarians, kid lit creators, and award-winning filmmakers working together to create fun new ways to reinforce an appreciation of reading that children will carry with them for the rest of their lives.About Every Child a Reader & the Children’s Book CouncilEvery Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens. Every Child a Reader’s national programs include Children’s Book Week (celebrating its 100th anniversary this year), Get Caught Reading, the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program (in conjunction with the Library of Congress), and the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards. Every Child a Reader is managed by the Children’s Book Council, the nonprofit trade association for children’s book publishers in North America, partnering with national organizations on reading lists, educational programming, and diversity initiatives.



