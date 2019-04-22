CONCEPT Professional Training & Palo Alto University Announces Workshop Assessing & Managing Risk Self-Directed Violence

Self Directed Violence Workshop

Workshop meets the new California requirement for six (6) hours of coursework or applied experience in suicide assessment and intervention.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palo Alto, CA - June 17th - 21st, 2019) CONCEPT Professional Training at Palo Alto University, a global leader in online professional training in forensic mental health, at Palo Alto University, Northern California's leading school of psychology and counseling, announced today that Dr. Brianna Layden will present a 1-day workshop on an Assessing & Managing Risk for Self-Directed Violence (Suicide) at this year’s Summer Training Institute at Palo Alto University June 17th-21st, 2019.Summer Training Institute is 5 days of mix-and-match professional development workshops presented by internationally renowned experts in forensic psychology and mental health.This year, internationally recognized expert in assessment and management of self-directed violence, Dr. Brianna Layden, will present a workshop on the Self-Directed Violence Risk (Suicide)It is all too often that we see professionals relying solely on their clinical judgement or using predictive tools in their assessments of risk for self-directed violence (suicide). Dr. Layden will discuss the benefits of utilizing the structured professional judgment (SPJ) approach to assess and manage self-directed violence that is both informed by the literature and incorporates clinical judgment. In addition, Dr. Layden will discuss the results of a recent systematic review of the literature on risk factors related to suicide and how these data have informed the development of new SPJ guidelines: The Self-Directed Violence – 20 (SDV-20).This workshop meets the new California requirement for six (6) hours of coursework or applied experience in suicide assessment and intervention.This workshop is APA, CPA, ASWB, and NBCC board-approved. A complete listing of board approvals can be found at https://www.concept-ce.com/board-approvals/ . California psychologists, social workers, counselors and MFT’s are all eligible for CE’s (CEU’s).For registration and more information, visit: https://www.concept-ce.com/sti2019 . Use promo code ZOOM at registration for a $50 reduction in the registration rate for virtual attendees.CONCEPT Professional Training ( http://www.concept-ce.com/ Consolidated Continuing Education and Professional Training (CONCEPT) provides expert professional training in areas relevant to criminal and civil forensic mental health assessment, correctional, law enforcement, forensic intervention and more. CONCEPT’s professional training programs are presented by the field’s top experts and are based on empirical research and best practices. CONCEPT is dedicated to providing premium professional training, enhanced by technology and e-learning pedagogy, in an accessible online format. All training programs are based on the latest research and evidence-based practices, which enables participants to incorporate relevant, up-to-date information based upon a solid scientific foundation into their practice. In addition to professional training, CONCEPT offers free resources to promote lifelong learning and to allow participants to stay at the top of their practice. (concept-ce.com)About Palo Alto University ( https://www.paloaltou.edu/about Palo Alto University (PAU) is a private, nonprofit educational institution, founded in 1975 as the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology (PGSP), an independent, professional school. PGSP was first accredited in 1986 by the regional accrediting body, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. It has been continuously accredited since then. PGSP re-incorporated as Palo Alto University in August 2009. PAU is dedicated to education with an emphasis in the behavioral and social sciences; to promoting future innovators and leaders for the benefit of society; to generating knowledge through research and scholarship of the highest level; and to providing services to the community informed by science and scholarship.MEDIA CONTACTAmber WatkinsEmail: amber@concept-ce.comPhone: 650.433.3899



