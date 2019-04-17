The Original Poop Bags® You Buy; We Donate® Earth Day Promotion

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PoopBags.com LLC proudly releases it's certified compostable The Original Poop Bags®, and You Buy; We Donate® initiative supporting the Arbor Day Foundation.PoopBags.com, LLC (#OGPoopBags) was founded in 2003 by Paul D. Cannella, aka "Mr. Poop Bags™" with a mission for Saving the Earth by producing eco-friendly pet waste bags. #OGPoopBags has won numerous awards for eco-friendly technologies, more than any other pet waste bag company in the world.#OGPoopBags has always supported the communities that support its business over the years via its You Buy; We Donate® initiative. "With the release of our new certified-compostable You Buy; We Donate® product line available exclusively on https://www.poopbags.com , we've really come full circle with our company. Our online products will only be offered on our website. Our retail product line, will only be offered via retail channels. No other pet waste bag manufacturer can make the same claim that supports small business owners across the planet."Dedication of funds for Arbor Day are being directed through the month of April. Cannella said, "In addition to our consumer efforts via https://www.poopbags.com , we'll also be making a donation to Arbor Day Foundation via a percentage of sales via our wholesale channels and commercial channels as well. No matter how you buy from our company, we're putting our collective efforts from all channels to help save our planet."#OGPoopBags You Buy; We Donate® product line has three poop bag styles; leash dispenser rolls, handle ties, and single bulk rolls. All are certified compostable, making them the most sustainable pet waste bags available on the planet. Additionally, consumers can save by signing up for #OGPoopBags new Subscribe and Save program, opting in for automatic delivery in 3, 6 or 12 month increments. Save time, money and the planet automatically!With the recent launches of The PoopChute, Natural Pet Partners, and Catfidence, there is so much more to come. Cannella said, "Seeing Catfidence win best new eco-friendly cat litter from Pet Business Magazine was an incredible way to start 2019. We said we're coming out with a bang this year, and we're underway. A global first to market product launch is just around the corner too!"ABOUT #OGPOOPBAGSThe Original Poop Bags® has been dedicated to saving the Earth by creating award-winning dog waste bags since 2003. We take great pride in making the world a better place for future generations.The Original Poop Bags® supports causes that contribute to the health and well-being of pets and the environment in which they live. Here are a few of the organizations and methods to which we have donated: Annual Earth Day donations, National Sea Turtle Foundation, planting trees via Arbor Day Foundation, donating to Pets of the Homeless, Algalita Marine Research, sponsoring pet adoptions and donating to numerous shelters.Recent launches include The PoopChute in partnership with MerriView Hill, Natural Pet Partners commercial pet waste bags, Natural Partners sustainable living solutions, and Catfidence, 100% organic bamboo litter.For questions and further information, please contact: James Cumbie | james@poopbags.com | 844-476-6722



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.