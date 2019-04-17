East Coast Game Conference (ECGC) 2019 | Day one done best yet to come

Closing Party at PLUS Dueling Piano Bar Game Tournaments and Prizes FROM ATARI TO VIRTUAL REALITY - Keynote

East Coast Game Conference kicks off with a grand first day! Still time to come learn and play at ECGC 2019

What’s great about ECGC 2019 is that it has such great energy!” — Evy (Girls in Gaming/Simbryo)

RALEIGH, NC, US, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are excited that ECGC is finally here! Yesterday was an awesome first day of the conference. The day kicked off with Summits on Education, Game Narrative and Indie development in the morning, and ended with the ECGC 2019 Kick-Off Party sponsored by Red-storm. So many great events this year including the CGS Game Tournaments with games including: Dragon Ball Fighter Z, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fortnite, League of Legends, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more today.We heard some awesome comments from attendees and game developers. Augusto (ECGC attendee) said that he was “So glad to see how much ECGC has grown!” Not only do people think that ECGC has grown in size, but also in excitement. Evy (Girls in Gaming/Simbryo) says “What’s great about ECGC 2019 is that it has such great energy!” This is evident if you attended ECGC.ECGC 2019’s atmosphere is exciting, but what is equally exciting is the opportunity. Mattew Taylor and James Tillman (Catch & Release) seek to spread the word on their upcoming projects and tell us that “It is incredible to have showcased at ECGC.” The inspiring Alex Shepard (Pixel Cast) tells those beginning the pursuit of their passions to simply “Start making.”Today WARREN ROBINETT will give the keynote: FROM ATARI TO VIRTUAL REALITY, the career lounge will be open to give critiques from professionals (a priceless opportunity), speakers from around the world will empower their knowledge to attendees along with more game tournaments and prizes - so much fun yet to be had.Thursday the fun will continue all day culminating with the ECGC closing party and Indie Game Awards (see who wins and goes on to Indie Prize, London) starting at 6pm at PLUS Dueling Piano Bar. Come early for free food and no cover with your ECGC badge, thanks to our friends at PLUS Dueling Piano Bar and GameScribes. This is going to be a grand finally to a great ECGC 2019.

