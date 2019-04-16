InnoVacient Judges Innovator of the Year for Cybersecurity

InnoVacient Selected To Judge Innovator of the Year for Cybersecurity for Third Consecutive Year.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnoVacient was selected by the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI) to judge the “Cybersecurity Innovator of the Year” category at the Maryland Cybersecurity Awards Event held on April 11, 2019. In front of a record-breaking crowd of over 350 attendees at the Maryland LIVE! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, MD, 15 awards were presented to Maryland companies, organizations and individuals selected for outstanding cybersecurity products, services and/or programs or to have made a substantial contribution to Maryland’s cybersecurity industry.

This year the prestigious Cybersecurity Innovator of the Year award was presented to Quantum Xchange for their groundbreaking quantum key exchange network. “Quantum Xchange’s approach to key based exchange and security is simply fantastic and truly light-years ahead of the competition. They will be the model for many years to come.” Says Ken Ferderer, Managing Partner at InnoVacient.

This is the third consecutive year that InnoVacient has been selected to judge this preeminent event for cyber innovation. "I would like to thank Ken Ferderer and Dylan Kennedy from InnoVacient for judging this year’s event. Maryland is the recognized leader in cyber security innovation, and InnoVacient’s involvement is a key part of our organization's strategy to showcase Maryland cyber innovation around the world. Ken and Dylan bring years of experience and global recognition for their work developing cyber related ecosystems and fostering cyber related innovation strategies for corporations and governments. We are happy to include them as a critical component of CAMI’s cyber team” says Stacey Smith, Chief Executive Officer at CAMI.

InnoVacient is a key partner of the State of Maryland’s cyber initiatives, with a relationship dating back to 2015. InnoVacient has provided ecosystem development strategies and ongoing innovation and commercialization advisory services to CAMI and Maryland’s vast array of cyber companies. InnoVacient also helped deliver the CyberMaryland conference, a global cyber event featuring Maryland as the premiere hub for cyber innovation. In addition to their work with the State of Maryland and cyber ecosystems of Maryland, InnoVacient specializes in using cybersecurity and cyber resilience as a transformational lever in their efforts working with corporations, government and innovation ecosystems around the world.

"InnoVacient’s involvement with the Maryland Cybersecurity Awards program is part of our commitment and extensive work developing global innovation ecosystems. Helping companies and governments adapt, transform and create new market opportunities through cyber resilience strategy and execution is a key focus of the InnoVacient team. We are extremely proud to participate in this event and for the opportunity to help these up and coming cyber companies. Stacey and the entire CAMI organization, along with the State of Maryland, deserve all the recognition for another fantastic evening that once again exceeded all expectations" says Ken Ferderer, Managing Partner at InnoVacient.

About InnoVacient:

InnoVacient is an experienced advisory firm and recognized leader in Strategic Transformation services and solutions, helping clients envision, prepare for, and capture future opportunity using our acclaimed DIRECTED TRANSFORMATION FRAMEWORK™. The InnoVacient team has successfully collaborated with governments, states, non-profits, global Fortune-500 companies and startup clients around the world and across all industries. Visit www.innovacient.com or email info@innovacient.com for more information.



