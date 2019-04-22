Cascade Environmental Releases Latest Corporate Sustainability Report

Cascade is taking its reporting efforts to the next level with its 2018 CSR

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), a leading field services contractor of drilling, site investigation, and remediation services celebrates Earth Day with the release of its 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report.

“We are taking our reporting efforts to the next level with this, our fifth annual report,” explains Sue Bruning, Chair of Cascade’s Sustainability Council. “This report covers the calendar year 2018 and, in many places, we’ve included data from our two previous reports to help our stakeholders understand the trends in our business and our progress towards stated goals. The data provided in the report represents the entire Cascade family of brands and has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option,” says Bruning.

The topics and data provided in this report were thoughtfully identified through extensive engagement efforts and material assessments. Highlights of the report include:

• World-class behavior-based safety program that has institutionalized hazard identification and risk mitigation throughout the organization, leading to an unprecedented OSHA Total Recordable Injury Rate of 0.58 for environmental field services industry.

• Sustainable sourcing practices to optimize business with preferred suppliers and promote strategic relationships with local vendors, including new vendor screening and 30% increase in spending with certified diversity-owned businesses

• Increased fleet fuel efficiency through the implementation of electronic logging devices, updating over-the-road and off-road assets, and utilization of electric drill rigs

• Launch of Cascade Diverse Workforce Initiative to tackle diversity and inclusion challenges for ethnic minorities, women, and veterans in the traditionally male-dominated field services industry

Cascade’s 2018 Annual Sustainability Report is available on the company’s website at www.cascade-env.com/about-us/sustainability/.



About Cascade:

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.



