Preliminary Agenda Announced For 2019 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo

Produced by Ethanol Producer Magazine and organized by BBI International

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2019 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the ethanol industry's largest conference, has released its agenda, featuring more than 150 speakers and five comprehensive tracks. Taking place June 10 to 12 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the FEW provides the global ethanol industry with cutting-edge content and unparalleled networking opportunities in a dynamic business-to-business environment. Now in its 35th year, the FEW is the largest, longest running ethanol conference in the world—and the only event produced exclusively by Ethanol Producer Magazine.“Each year our staff is amazed at the innovation within this industry,” said Tim Portz, program director for BBI International. “We saw everything from new yeast strains to artificial intelligence in this year’s pool of abstracts and worked hard to make sure that it all found a home on the agenda. Once again, there is truly something for every professional on an ethanol plant roster on the technical agenda.”This year’s FEW in Indianapolis is expected to draw nearly 2,200 attendees, including ethanol producers, industry suppliers, service providers and researchers from around the world. “The expo hall is filling in with companies energized to discuss new technologies and services advancing the ethanol industry,” said John Nelson, director of marketing for BBI International. “Last year, the expo hall was buzzing with 560 biofuels producers in attendance, and we are expecting to reach the same number of producers this year.”During the event speakers will discuss issues categorized into five tracks:Track 1: Production and OperationsTrack 2: Leadership and Financial ManagementTrack 3: Coproducts and Product DiversificationTrack 4: Cleaning & Plant MaintenanceTrack 5: Advanced Biofuels ConferenceThis year’s new track, Cleaning & Plant Maintenance, is built specifically with plant maintenance teams in mind and features presentations focused on keeping the components of an ethanol plant in top working condition.Visit www.FuelEthanolWorkshop.com to view the agenda online.



