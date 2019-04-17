First Performance Announces New Chairman

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATLANTA, GA – First Performance, a leading enterprise software company, announced that the board of directors has elected Gary Lee Palmer to the board and appointed him as the chairman of First Performance.“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Palmer to the board during this period of exciting growth for First Performance,” said Bill Hernandez, First Performance Chief Executive Officer. “Mr. Palmer’s depth of payment industry knowledge and entrepreneurial experience is a strong addition to our board, as we continue to accelerate the growth of the company and the execution of its strategic plan.”“It’s a pleasure to welcome Gary to the First Performance Board,” said Jim D. Robinson III. “He is a great addition to the company, and I look forward to working with him during this exciting period of innovation and growth.”"I am honored to accept the appointment of Chairman of the Board of First Performance,” said Palmer. “There is an excellent leadership team in place, and I look forward to working with them as we grow the company and expand our product suite and geographies. It's an exciting time to be a part of an innovative company, as the adoption of digital technologies including artificial intelligence, crowdsourcing, geolocation and chatbots in the payments industry continues to expand.”Mr. Palmer is a Co-Founder and President of Wave Crest Holdings Ltd and the Founder, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of EFD Prepaid Solutions. He has been an Advisor of Fidelity National Information Services since 2009.Prior to this, he served as an Executive Vice President of Fidelity National Information Services, where he managed a wide range of executive, operational, business development and product innovation activities. He managed Fidelity National Information Services Government Solutions/EBT business unit until May 2008. Mr. Palmer also served as an Executive Vice President of Global Strategic Business Development for eFunds Corporation (formerly eFunds/EFD). For more than a decade, he has been leading payment innovations, most notably related to network branded prepaid cards.Mr. Palmer co-founded WildCard Systems Inc. in 1997 and served as its Chief Operating Officer until 2005, where he was responsible for a wide range of operational, product development and corporate strategy initiatives. He holds a BS in Marketing from the University of South Florida.About First PerformanceFirst Performance is a global enterprise software company based in Atlanta, Georgia, committed to providing a single source and scalable solution for financial institutions to meet immediate and future digital needs. Cardholders receive real-time visibility into spending and self-service control as to when, where, and how their payment cards are used. The solution provides a strong foundation to build upon as the consumer, market, and regulatory demands continue to emerge and change. For more information, visit First Performance.



