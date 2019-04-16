ENAVATE Welcomes Sean Kracklauer as Chief Revenue Officer

Sean Kracklauer

Sean Kracklauer will lead business development and guide strategy for ENAVATE, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider.



DENVER, COLO., USA, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENAVATE, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider, welcomes Sean Kracklauer as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. He will lead business development, including sales and marketing, for ENAVATE and will help guide the firm’s strategy as a member of the Executive Leadership Pod.

Sean has more than 25 years’ experience in strategy, revenue acceleration, organizational structure, technology implementation and process redesign. In addition, he has worked extensively in corporate strategy, sales management, global business services and ERP implementation management.

“In today’s ultra-competitive and fast-moving business environment, companies are looking for a partner who can bring leading digital solutions, strong process competencies and a detailed understanding of their industry to the table,” Sean said. “ENAVATE is just such a partner. I am incredibly excited to join the ENAVATE team and build on the company’s success offering truly customer-centric Microsoft Dynamics solutions to the distribution industry and the Microsoft independent software vendor community.”

Before joining ENAVATE, Sean most recently served as managing director of two businesses for IT services management company The Hackett Group. He previously led their Finance Transformation and Enterprise Performance Management consulting practices, along with their sales and delivery efforts in several regional positions.

“Customers will enjoy the fresh perspective that Sean will bring when discussing the business solutions that they need to advance their business,” said ENAVATE CEO Thomas Ajspur. “Thinking outside the box is the only way distributors and Independent Software Vendors can differentiate in today’s competitive environment, and Sean is no stranger to that.”

About ENAVATE

ENAVATE is a Microsoft Gold Partner is committed to providing transformational software solutions and services to our partners and clients worldwide. ENAVATE delivers business consulting and industry-focused enterprise software solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Dynamics AX, with a full range of services including implementation, migration, maintenance, support, and development for Microsoft Dynamics customers, ISVs and VARs worldwide. Visit www.enavate.com to learn more.

For more information, please contact Patric Timmermans, Director of Marketing, ENAVATE, at +1 (303) 324 4570 or email patric.timmermans@enavate.com



