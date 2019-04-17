Affinity Technology and Adapt India sign partnership agreement to promote TITAN Intranet to Office365 customers in India

Affinity Technology and Adapt Software sign partnership agreement to promote TITAN Intranet to Office365 customers in India.

Strategic Partnership to Co-Sell modern workplace solution to Office365 customers

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adapt Software India, developer and provider of the Digital Workplace and Intranet called TITAN has announced a new partnership with Affinity Technology Solution to offer a value-added solution to Office365 customers in India. The partnership will aim at driving Office365 adoption and consumption for Office365 users by enabling them with a simplified solution to meet their collaboration needs.

“Affinity Technology has a strong Office365 customer base where TITAN would be very useful, and this partnership will help us to reach out to more customers in India. We strongly believe that our joint efforts to introduce TITAN Intranet to will be truly successful," commented Ashish Kamotra, CEO of Adapt Software.

"We always wanted to offer value addition to our Office365 customers, and we are excited to start this journey that will not only help our customers but also put us ahead of our competition. The way TITAN simplifies Office365 is fascinating and that is what our customer like. We look forward to working with Adapt closely to increase office365 adoption and consumption. TITAN can be deployed within hours, and our customers can go live within a few days”, commented Anand Samudra, Founder & CEO of Affinity Technology.

About ADAPT Software

ADAPT Software India is a Microsoft Gold Certified partner and ISO 9001:2008 certified company specializing in Office365 and SharePoint. Adapt has been delivering digital workplace solutions built on SharePoint and Office365 for more than a decade. TITAN is their flagship product that simplifies Office365. For more details, please visit www.titan4work.com

About Affinity Technology

Affinity Technology Solutions is a Workplace transformation & Consulting Services company, based out of Mumbai and Delhi. We are experts in supporting our customers with end-to-end solutions to accelerate their digital workplace transformation journey. We provide unique & Effective technology solutions through close partnerships with leading principals, carefully picked and chosen from the Gartner Magic Quadrant report.



