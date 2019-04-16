Robert Renteria Receives Honorary Doctorate from Ibero/Americano University, Mexico City

Dr. Robert Renteria

In inspiring speech, Renteria shared how he went from former drug dealer and gang member, to becoming vice president of a publicly-traded company on the NYSE

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latino Author, U.S. Army veteran, and TEDx speaker, Robert Renteria , received an honorary Doctor of Humanities and Academics degree from Ibero/Americano University. The Mexico Doctorate induction was held in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday April 3, 2019, during the university's commencement ceremony.“It’s truly a tremendous privilege and honor. I am blessed to have been nominated, accept, then receive this prestigious, international honorary doctorate degree,” stated Renteria."It's amazing how you wake up one day and realize that the two greatest days in your life are the day you were born, and the day you realize why you were born."Renteria's Barrio movement began in 2008. It gives youth the tools and education needed to keep them away from bullying, gangs, violence, drugs; and in school.“Robert has been awarded an extraordinary achievement,” stated Dr. Louise M. Eggert-Nevins, Ed.D. “An honorary doctorate degree from Ibero/Americano University is most deserved and earned with the Barrio mission and vision.”In an inspiring speech, Robert Renteria shared what it was like to go from being a former drug dealer and gang member, to becoming vice president of a publicly-traded company on the New York Stock Exchange, and an international award-winning, author.Renteria's books include "From the Barrio to the Board Room," "Mi Barrio," and "Little Barrio." All are part of the academic curriculum in America schools, and in more than 25 countries around the world."Dr. Renteria teaches and inspire youth. He shows them how to avoid gang life and embrace a life of community and giving," stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Dr. Robert Renteria. "The honorary doctorate degree is a prestigious honor and epitomizes his dedication and excellence as a public servant."Robert Renteria’s honors and awards include the Maestro Award for community service on a national level, Latino Leaders Magazine (2017); Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Award for his work as a civil rights leader, and excellent work in anti-violence education, youth initiatives and community change, Reverend Jesse Jackson's coalition, PUSH Excel (2013); Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Award, the Illinois Commission on Diversity and Human Relations (2013), and the Outstanding International Humanitarian Award from the Asian Institute for promoting global peace and education (2011).ABOUT FROM THE BARRIO:From the Barrio Foundation was founded in 2009. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.To contribute to the cause of saving the lives of our youth, or to learn more about the foundation, write 20 Pine Hill Drive North Aurora, IL 60542, visit http://www.fromthebarrio.com , or call Robert Renteria, 312-933-5619. For speaking engagements , appearances, and sponsorship opportunities, contact Fran Briggs. FranBriggs@aol.com.

From the Barrio to the Board Room Robert Renteria | TEDx Naperville



