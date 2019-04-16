CCHR Documentary Exposes Psychiatric Profit Driven Mental Illness Strategy

The documentary reveals the true insanity in our psychiatric health care system – profit-drive marketing at the expense of patients, families and communities.

This documentary is detailing how the psychiatric industry is attempting to penetrate into nearly every aspect of American life.” — Citizens Commission on Human Rights

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marketing of Madness is a closely researched film that documents a growing psychiatric strategy to label children and adults with mental disorders, which lack any medical basis of diagnosis, and to place them on powerful psychiatric drugs that are often addictive and have dangerous side effects.

Exposing the questionable ethics of the psychiatric profession's close marketing ties with pharmaceutical corporations, the documentary reveals the true insanity in our psychiatric health care system – profit-drive marketing at the expense of patients, families and communities.

The National Institute of Mental Health asserts that tens of millions of people in the USA alone have mental illnesses and that the number has been constantly growing for decades. This mysterious modern-day plague is explained by the profits generated by a “diagnosis” of mental illness lacking any physical test. The more that are diagnosed, the more profit for pharmaceutical supply chains and for psychiatrists who promote and prescribe these habit-forming drugs.

Additionally, the rationale that “he shot those school children because he had a mental illness” is exposed by this documentary as a red herring designed to focus attention away from the real cause of sudden and unexplained violence – psychiatric drugs with homicidal and suicidal side effects.

There is growing evidence of the link between psychotropic drugs prescribed to children, and epidemics of school violence. Seven out of the ten drugs linked to violence are either anti-depressants or ADHD drugs. Prescribing those labeled as mentally ill with hazardous drugs sends the disturbing message that commercial profits are more important than the safety of children and families. [1]

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR), announced recently that they will be hosting a showing of the psychiatric documentary, The Marketing of Madness, in their downtown facility. The full-screen showing will be presented to visitors at no charge. To find out when the next screening of The Marketing of Madness will be held, please call CCHR at (727) 442-8820.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

Sources:

[1] Psychiatric Drugs: Create Violence & Suicide https://www.cchrint.org/pdfs/violence-report.pdf



The Marketing of Madness CCHR Drug Documentary - Are We All Insane? (Trailer)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.