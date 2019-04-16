FBG Holdings Partners with MyHRConcierge to Offer HR Services

Adds HR Compliance Offering to Ease Burden for Clients

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Ana, California (04/16/2019) – FBG Holdings , a business conglomerate serving the payroll industry, has partnered with MyHRConcierge (MyHRC) to offer HR compliance services to their numerous clients in the accounting, grocery, hospitality, retail, manufacturing and distribution industries. FBG consists of four companies: Cachet Financial Services, Payroll Tax Management (PTM), SBS Payroll and Time Rack MyHRC, a leader in human resources compliance and administration services, gives FBG’s clients a way to handle increasingly complex HR compliance issues for an affordable monthly fee. “HR challenges can be oppressive and costly to SMB owners, and take their focus away from building profitable revenue streams for their businesses,” said Micheline Chabana-Justin, President of PTM, SBS and Time Rack. “Our partnership with MyHRConcierge will allow our clients to streamline the HR compliance process, and access expert support to navigate HR challenges.”“According to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), 9 out of 10 top small business challenges stem from government regulation,” noted Chris Cooley, MyHRC Co-Founder and Principal. “Tedious inquiries regarding employee situations and government regulations can drain business owners’ time and money. Our HR compliance, COBRA Administration and state unemployment contesting services will help (FBG’s) clients reduce their risk associated with workforce management and allow them to focus on taking care of their customers.”Time Rack provides an example of how the MyHRC partnership works for FBG. A provider of first-tier time and attendance software, Time Rack’s software has the ability to generate payroll file bridges for any payroll software provider. Moreover, Time Rack offers a bi-directional integration for their accounting clients with Thomson Reuters Accounting CS™ Payroll software and myPay Solutions to allow automated sharing of HR payroll information between accountants and their clients.“Our bi-directional integration with Thomson Reuters Accounting CS™ Payroll software enables tax and accounting professionals to provide better service in less time, by reducing the need for manual data entry and eliminating manual syncing of data,” says Chabana-Justin. “Adding MyHRC’s HR compliance services to their management process will undoubtedly save them additional time, money and resources.”About FBG HoldingsHeadquartered in Santa Ana, CA, the FBG Holdings family of companies helps its clients administer the total compensation process. FBG’s unique position in the marketplace gives clients access to a wide range of secure, competitively-priced payroll-related services, from ACH processing to payroll tax software. FBG’s companies include:Cachet Financial Services: Specialists in ACH payroll processing services.Payroll Tax Management: Providers of payroll tax software and services scalable to the needs of any business.SBS Payroll: A one-stop source for comprehensive human resource, HCM and payroll solutions.Time Rack: Offers a comprehensive, cloud-based time & attendance solution with robust HR capabilities.More information is available at www.fbgholdings.com About MyHRConciergeFaced with increasing risks from labor laws and competition for top talent, many employers are looking for a simpler, more affordable way to effectively handle HR challenges. MyHRConcierge is addressing this need with a customer-focused model including knowledgeable experts backed by secure systems. We help our clients with federal and state Labor Law Compliance, ACA Employer Mandate Compliance, Employee Screening, HR Policy Development and a host other HR challenges.Chris Cooley and John Yerger founded MyHRConcierge because they saw a real need among U.S. small - medium business owners for a simpler, more personalized approach to HR management and administration. For more information, contact www.myhrconcierge.com ###



