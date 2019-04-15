Lerner and Rowe Sponsor Phoenix Kidney Walk in Support of the Good Fight to Prevent, Heal, and End Kidney Disease

Lerner and Rowe invites others to join them in supporting the good fight against kidney disease on April 28, 2019, at the annual Phoenix Kidney Walk.

It is a pleasure for us to help an organization that does so much for others in the fight against kidney disease.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

PHOENIX, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 2019, Lerner and Rowe® commits to a $5K sponsorship of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) of Arizona’s annual Phoenix Kidney Walk to be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, 85305). Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. Walk starts at 10:00 a.m.

Plus, 80 cents of every dollar donated by Lerner and Rowe and other organizations and individuals will help NKF expand on services used to educate, prevent, and treat kidney and urinary tract diseases, as well as efforts to advocate for transplant recipients.

“It is a pleasure for us to help an organization that does so much for others in the fight against kidney disease,” shared attorney Kevin Rowe. "My family has first-hand experience living with kidney disease as my father had one kidney removed and has Stage 3 chronic kidney disease. So, I am extremely appreciative of the educational and supportive services offered by the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona."

- Phoenix Kidney Walk 2019 -

Invigorating, inspiring, and amazing are just a few words used to describe the 2019 Phoenix Kidney Walk; a community event that brings thousands together each year. Find out how to join Lerner and Rowe and other locals in the fight against kidney disease by contacting NKF of Arizona’s special events coordinator, Jen Godbehere at (602) 845-7907 or via email at jeng@azkidney.org.

More about Lerner and Rowe

For additional information about Lerner and Rowe’s Phoenix personal injury attorneys call (602) 977-1900. To learn more about Lerner and Rowe Law Group, call (602) 667-7777 or visit lernerandrowelawgroup.com. In addition, do you need help filing an application or appeal for Social Security benefits? Then contact the law firms other legal partners at Social Security Disability Advocates by calling (602) 952-3200 or online at socialsecuritydisabilityadvocatesusa.com.

To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter. Or, become a fan of their Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.