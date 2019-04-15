Abraham Kiswani shares his love of scuba as the world's top-rated diving destinations are announced

BURBANK, ILLINOIS, USA, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional security contractor Abraham Kiswani pours over this year's Scuba Diving Magazine Readers Choice Awards as the world's best-rated diving destinations are revealed.A licensed security contractor for more than 20 years, Illinois-based Abraham Kiswani is also an avid and experienced scuba diver. With this year's Scuba Diving Magazine Readers Choice Awards recently revealing the world's best-rated scuba diving destinations, Kiswani takes a closer look at the results."Thousands of Scuba Diving Magazine subscribers and web users volunteered their experiences at destinations deemed exceptional for scuba diving around the world," explains Kiswani. Readers made selections in a number of diving classifications and across a variety of categories including advanced diving, shore diving, wreck diving, and more, according to the security sector professional.Scuba Diving Magazine's website goes on to reveal that final scores consist of an average of the numerical totals awarded, with a set number of responses needed for a diving destination to be included."Arguably topping the rankings for the world's best overall place to dive is Mexico, which came out first among diving sites in the Caribbean and Atlantic," Kiswani reveals. Hawaii, meanwhile, he goes on to point out, topped the Indian Ocean, Pacific, and Red Sea vote, while Florida Keys came out on top in the U.S. and Canada rankings.Focused solely on wreck diving, the British Virgin Islands, Truk Lagoon, and the Great Lakes region rated highest across the Caribbean and Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, Pacific, and Red Sea, and the U.S. and Canada respectively according to Kiswani. "In terms of diving for animal life, the Bahamas, Galapagos, and Florida all topped their respective categories," he adds.The Scuba Diving Magazine Readers Choice Awards further rated the Cayman Islands, Galapagos, and Florida top for advanced diving, and the Bay Islands, Hawaii, and Florida Keys best for beginner diving."Lastly, for shore diving," adds Abraham Kiswani , wrapping up, "it was Bonaire, Hawaii, and Florida, again, which topped the charts across the Caribbean and Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, Pacific, and Red Sea, and the U.S. and Canada in that order."Further to his love of scuba diving, certified security contractor Abraham Kiswani is also a keen supporter of several charities and other good causes including the Tuskegee NEXT project. A graduate of Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, Kiswani is today based in Burbank, Illinois, around 15 miles southwest of Chicago. Also embarking on becoming a licensed private investigator, Kiswani's other personal interests include cooking, movie memorabilia collecting, antique muscle cars, skydiving, sailing, and softball.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.