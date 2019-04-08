Abraham Kiswani offers a brief history of Taser devices

Professional Taser trainer certified security contractor Abraham Kiswani provides a brief history of the so-called 'electronic control' devices.

BURBANK, ILLINOIS, USA, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified to train both civilians and specialists in Taser usage, Illinois-based security contractor Abraham Kiswani , a professional hands-on Taser instructor for more than five years, takes a brief look back at the history of so-called 'electronic control' Taser devices, designed to facilitate neuromuscular incapacitation."Jack Cover, a NASA researcher, first began developing the Taser in 1969," explains Kiswani.Within five years, and by 1974, aerospace scientist Cover had completed his initial version of the device, which he subsequently named after a book featuring his childhood hero, Tom Swift. 'Taser,' he has explained, is an acronym for 'Tom A. Swift Electric Rifle.'"The book," Kiswani points out, "was Tom Swift and His Electric Rifle, published in 1911 and written by Victor Appleton, later revealed to be a house pseudonym of the so-called Stratemeyer Syndicate."A handheld device designed to incapacitate an individual by delivering a 50,000-volt electric shock, the Taser, as devised by Jack Cover, fires two small darts, connected via thin, 11-meter-long wires to the device itself. The same device may also be used as a 'stun gun' when pressed directly against a target's body, administering an electric shock without the need to fire the darts."Despite common misconception, in the United States, a Taser is not considered a firearm, due to the fact that it employs compressed nitrogen to launch its pair of tethered electrode projectiles," reveals Kiswani.This was not, however, always the case, and the original version of the Taser device used gunpowder as a propellant. It wasn't until the 1990s, says Kiswani, when, in 1993, inventor Jack Cover set about developing a new, more refined 'advanced' model utilizing compressed nitrogen—rather than much more volatile gunpowder—as a propellant. The 'advanced' model was successfully released a few years later."Around that time," Abraham Kiswani continues , "the Taser was introduced to members of U.S. law enforcement as a 'less lethal' alternative to so-called 'deadly force.'"As of today, tens of thousands of law enforcement agency personnel in the United States carry Taser devices. The technology is also employed within the law enforcement fields in more than 40 further countries globally, according to Kiswani, who has now been a certified professional Taser instructor for over five years.Throughout the United States and around the world, today hundreds of thousands of the devices have also been sold to private citizens.Taser devices are legal to sell and own in 47 states, and Puerto Rico, with 'little to no restrictions,' according to the Taser brand. Often stylized as 'TASER,' Taser or TASER Self-Defense is a division of Axon Enterprise, Inc., a publicly traded company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.A graduate of Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, certified security contractor Abraham Kiswani is today based in Burbank, Illinois, around 15 miles from the City of Chicago. The so-called 'Windy City,' Chicago is the most populous city in Illinois and the third most populous city in the United States. Also embarking on becoming a licensed private investigator, Kiswani's other personal interests include cooking, movie memorabilia collecting, and softball.



