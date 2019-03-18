Abraham Kiswani explains key elements of professional Taser training

Certified security contractor Abraham Kiswani shares an insight into the professional Taser training process.

BURBANK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formal professional Taser trainer certification provides the basis for security industry experts, such as Abraham Kiswani , to teach approved courses focused on hands-on weapons training, practical knowledge, and the real-life scenarios where such devices may make a life-saving difference. Here, Illinois-based Kiswani offers a closer look at the professional Taser training process.Open to licensed security experts and employees, professional Taser training covers numerous topics and methodologies. "Topics include Taser technology, medical and safety information, legal issues, and tactical considerations," explains Kiswani, a veteran of more than 20 years in the security field."Other topics, meanwhile," he continues, "include voluntary exposure, the effects of neuromuscular incapacitation, targeting, probe removal, and post-incident considerations."Certified to train both specialists and civilians in Taser usage, Abraham Kiswani has been a certified professional Taser instructor for more than 5 years. Of the methodologies involved in professional Taser training, Kiswani goes on to explain that these include a number of drills and exercises, many of which require physical exertion. "Accordingly, it's important to be in good physical condition," adds the expert.Currently, such drills include both firing and non-firing drills, isolation exercises, stress courses, and the undertaking of various Taser-related scenarios. Prior online exercises may also need to be completed, according to Abraham Kiswani, with professional Taser training certification lasting for two years.While the term 'taser' has today become synonymous with various conducted electrical weapons designed to facilitate neuromuscular incapacitation, 'Taser'—or 'TASER'—is, in fact, a brand of such weapons—also commonly referred to as 'TASER Self-Defense'—supplied by Axon, formerly TASER International. First developed by Jack Cover, 'TASER' is also an acronym for 'Thomas A. Swift's Electric Rifle.'"Tom Swift and His Electric Rifle," explains Kiswani, wrapping up, "is a young adult novel first published in 1911 under the pen name Victor Appleton, today perhaps most notable for having inspired the name of the original TASER device."'TASER Self-Defense' is a division of Axon Enterprise, Inc., a publicly traded company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.Based out of Chicago, Burbank, Bedford Park and Bridgeview, safety and security expert Abraham Kiswani is a Taser trained security consultant with more than two decades of experience in the field. A graduate of Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, Illinois, Kiswani's other interests include antique muscle cars, car rebuilding, sporting and movie memorabilia collecting, softball, scuba diving, skydiving, and cooking.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.