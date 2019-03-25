Abraham Kiswani shares career highlights following 20 years in the security field

Abraham Kiswani reflects on a selection of career highlights after more than two decades working in the security sector.

BURBANK, ILLINOIS, USA, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A certified security contractor, Abraham Kiswani is a professional Taser trainer and security sector consultant in the process of becoming a licensed private investigator. Reflecting on a number of career highlights, Kiswani shares an insight into his 20 years of experience working within the security field."With more than 20 years of safety and security expertise, I'm a certified Taser training professional and security consultant," explains Kiswani, "with a personal passion for sports, cooking, and antique muscle cars."Qualified to teach approved courses focused on hands-on Taser training, practical knowledge, and the real-life scenarios where Taser devices may make a life-saving difference, Illinois-based Kiswani explains more about the process. "Open to licensed security experts and employees only, professional Taser training covers technology, medical and safety information, legal issues, and tactical considerations," reveals the security sector veteran.Certified for more than 5 years to teach both civilians and specialists in Taser usage, Abraham Kiswani is well-versed in the necessary drills, including both firing and non-firing drills, isolation exercises, and stress courses.Further to achieving professional Taser training certification, a major highlight of Kiswani's career, he says, has been his and his company's charitable efforts. "We support a number of charities, organizations, and other good causes," explains the security consultant, "including the Tuskegee NEXT project."Honoring the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen—the popular name of a group of African-American military pilots who fought in World War II—Tuskegee NEXT transforms the lives of 'at-risk' youngsters through aviation-related education and by shaping career opportunities, according to the organization. "The Tuskegee NEXT project does so," Kiswani adds, "so that, via a program of education, and through creating an abundance of desirable career paths, these youngsters can help to transform their communities."The project, he says, is wholly committed to both changing lives and transforming communities, as well as ensuring the future of the aviation and airline industries.Kiswani's company is also dedicated to a number of charitable initiatives centered around the holiday season, giving away over 3,000 fresh turkeys to lower-income families for the past nine years. "It's a wonderful feeling," he reveals, "to be able to give something back to the community as a part of what I do for a living.""Another professional highlight," Kiswani adds, wrapping up, "has been the process of becoming a licensed private investigator, something which I'm currently undertaking and which I have long been passionate about and excited to pursue."Based in Burbank, Illinois, and a graduate of Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, certified security contractor Abraham Kiswani's personal interests—further to sports, cooking, and antique muscle cars—include movie memorabilia collecting, vehicle rebuilding, scuba diving, skydiving, and softball.'Taser,' or 'TASER,' also commonly referred to as 'TASER Self-Defense,' is a brand of conducted electrical weapons, supplied by Axon, formerly TASER International. 'TASER Self-Defense' is a division of Axon Enterprise, Inc., a publicly traded company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.