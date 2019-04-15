Male Victims of Domestic Violence Suffer Severe Effects, Canadian Study Reports

Canadian sociologists are reporting that men and women are equally likely to be victims of severe domestic violence, contradicting conventional wisdom.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA ADVISORY – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMale Victims of Domestic Violence Suffer Severe Effects, Canadian Study ReportsTORONTO, ON – (April 15, 2019) Three Canadian sociologists are reporting on previously overlooked Statistics Canada data that fundamentally contradicts conventional wisdom on domestic violence, in particular by showing that men and women are equally likely to be victims, including of severe forms of violence.The Canadian Association for Equality (CAFE), a charity that works with male victims, will host a press conference to discuss the report and its implications, this Thursday, April 18th in Toronto, Montreal and Edmonton. Details are provided below.The groundbreaking article “Prevalence and Consequences of Intimate Partner Violence in Canada as Measured by the National Victimization Survey: Focus on Male Victims” was published today (April 15, 2019) in the journal Partner Abuse. Authors Alexandra Lysova (SFU), Donald Dutton (UBC) and Emeka Dim (University of Saskatchewan) report conclusions, based on the 2014 Canadian General Social Survey, that in many cases challenge traditional perceptions of domestic violence:1. Both male and female victims reported severe forms of domestic violence at alarming rates.2. Gender was not a factor in whether an individual suffered long-term mental health effects of domestic violence, including experiencing PTSD-related symptoms.3. The victim’s gender profile was only a relevant factor at the most extreme end of physical violence.“We strongly support the intervention programs and victim support services that have been built for women over the years,” said Justin Trottier, Executive Director of CAFE. “At the same time, men also suffer severe abuse with serious consequences for them and their children. It is appropriate that some resources be focused on that population.”Canada has done a good job of creating systems and services to serve abused women and children with 627 shelters for abused women in Canada. We need to leverage this expertise and begin to build services for male victims and their children. CAFE receives calls from over 400 men each year desperately searching for a safe haven and is working to open Toronto’s first shelter for abused men and children.Male victimization is an underexplored phenomenon and Canada must invest in research specifically on the unique experiences of male victims. CAFE is conducting a federally funded research project “Male Homelessness as a Consequence of Domestic Abuse,” which has surveyed 250 homeless men concerning their experiences linking male homelessness and domestic abuse. The results will be published in May 2019.It is time that agencies from across the sector come together on campaigns to broaden public awareness,” said Trottier. “All victims, regardless of gender, need the support of friends and family who have a modern understanding for the many faces of domestic violence.”PRESS CONFERENCE DETAILSTORONTOSpeakers:Dr. Alexandra Lysova, publication co-authorMiles Markovic, survivor of a 24 year long abusive relationshipJustin Trottier, CAFE Executive DirectorDay/Time:Thursday, April 18th at 10:00 AM Eastern TimeLocation:Canadian Centre for Men and Families201 - 2 Homewood Ave., Toronto, ON, M4Y2J9MONTREALSpeakers:Dr. Alexandra Lysova, publication co-authorSadia Groguhé, Coordinator, La Maison OxygèneQuentin Lebreton, Social Worker, Carrefour FamilialAlice, a female perpetrator of domestic violenceDaniel Bonin, Montreal Branch Director, CAFEDay/Time:Thursday, April 18th at 11:00 AM Eastern TimeLocation:Maison Oxygène Montréal1660 Pie-IX Blvd, Montreal, QC, H1V 2C5EDMONTONDay/Time:Thursday, April 18th at 11:00 AM Mountain TimeLocation:#201 10123 157 St., Edmonton, AB, T5P 2T9Speakers:Dr. Alexandra Lysova, publication co-authorTom Matty, survivor of domestic violenceDr. Michael Sean McMurtry, Edmonton Branch Director, CAFECONTACTJustin TrottierExecutive Director,Canadian Association for Equalityjtrottier@equalitycanada.com416-402-8856The Canadian Association for Equality is committed to achieving equality for all Canadians, regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, family status, race, ethnicity, creed, age or disability.-30-



