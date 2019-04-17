State of Customer Onboarding 2019 – Regalix reveals the latest trends in this domain

Customer satisfaction is key and we believe organizations need to have defined customer onboarding processes in place to deliver outstanding experiences.” — Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has released its latest report titled ' State of Customer Onboarding 2019 '. The report explores the best customer onboarding practices across the ad-tech industry, the challenges businesses face and the various factors companies consider while implementing a customer onboarding strategy.The primary research report captures insights directly from key executives in the customer onboarding domain at leading ad-tech companies, revealing current trends in this space.According to our research, a large majority of organizations have well-defined customer onboarding processes in place to ensure consistent quality. However, the major challenges faced by customer onboarding teams when they implement these processes are the misalignment of functional areas of an organization and lack of resources.Additionally, most of the companies Regalix surveyed planned to invest in technology to improve their customer onboarding services and tools, which would also include upgrading their popular content assets like explainer videos and training docs.“Customer satisfaction is key and we believe organizations need to have defined customer onboarding processes in place to deliver outstanding experiences,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.