25+5 SDG Cities Leadership Platform is Moving Industry Excellence Partners to Full Circular Economy

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Fortum & Light Star Solar among Frontrunners

The Sustainable Development Goals offer a unique roadmap not just to corporate responsibility but also to highly profitable impact investing opportunities.” — Roland Schatz, CEO, Media Tenor

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A forward-looking performance indicator for the 25+5 SDG Cities Industry Excellence Partners is their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Companies are increasingly recognizing the importance – for their businesses and for the world – of demonstrating their commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, according to new research from Media Tenor International presented in the 2019 edition of its SCR500 report.“The Sustainable Development Goals offer a unique roadmap not just to corporate responsibility but also to highly profitable impact investing opportunities,” says Roland Schatz, founder, and CEO of Media Tenor. “Over time, companies that excel the most in terms of their profits, people, customers, and innovations, will also be those companies that understand that in order to be successful, they must truly help contribute to making the world a better place."At the 2019 SDG Lab in Davos experts discussed the impact and opportunities created by these trends. The speakers included the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, Markku Markkula, Vice-President of the EU Council of the Regions, Asa Saint Clair, President of World Sports Alliance Intergovernmental Organization (WSA), Taina Tukiainen from Finland's Aalto University,Vitaly Vanshelboim, the COO of UNOPS, James Zhan, Director, UNCTAD and Cui Wantian, the founder of China’s Quadia Wealth Advisors, with as well the representatives of Pension Funds, Sovereign Wealth Funds and Treasurers of the 800 Faith Communities.One of the immediate outcomes of the 2019 SDG Lab in Davos was the selection of Industry Excellence Partners for the 25+5 SDG Cities such as FORTUM, the Nordic Energy solutions provider operating out of one of the 25 SDG Cities in Espoo, Finland showcasing that geothermal solution provide sustainable solutions and Light Star Solar , the Arizona based company synergizing cutting edge solar applications and combining them with smart solutions for the global markets.Partnering with UNGSII, Media Tenor's SCR500 2019 provides a scientific perspective that helps corporate leaders and investors understand the progress the corporate sector has made on the SDGs and the significant potential that remains. This research looks at all 7,190,382 reports on international TV news and in opinion-leading business print media, January 1, 2001 - December 31, 2019, and all 443,398 statements in the annual reports of 500 leading corporations.For over 21 years Media Tenor's mission has been to contribute to objective, diverse, and newsworthy media content by bringing together the diverse parties. Media Tenor's global research projects include analyses of election campaigns, investor relations, public diplomacy, corporate communications and other topics critical to newsmakers and news audiences. The UNGSII Foundation was created to assist and accelerate the process of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 through transformation, empowerment, and celebration.

SDG Lab, World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland 2019



