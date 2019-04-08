World Sports Alliance IGO participates in SAFE GROUND Landmine removal campaign

World Sports Alliance Intergovernmental Organization Safe Ground: Turning Mine Fields into Playing Fields

WSA is named a “Champion” for Sport, Development and Peace Effort

World Sports Alliance believes that the Safe Ground Campaign is a perfect fit with our global mission and look forward to putting the SDG’s into practical practice through this campaign.” — Asa Saint Clair, President, World Sports Alliance IGO

UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 4th, 2019, World Sports Alliance Intergovernmental Organization took part in an event at the United Nations Headquarters (New York), commemorating the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action 2019, through a theme entitled “Safe Ground-Safe Home” . Safe Ground is a five-year campaign (2019-2023) that seeks to “turn minefields into playing fields”, as well as to bring attention and assistance to the survivors of armed conflict through the promotion of sports and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s). At the April 4th event, World Sports Alliance Intergovernmental Organization was officially designated a Champion of the Safe Ground Campaign. As part of its role as a Safe Ground Champion, World Sports Alliance IGO plans to contribute soccer turf for the former minefields that are to be turned into playing fields under the campaign. World Sports Alliance has experienced first-hand the positive effects that a brand new, professional level soccer pitch can have on an entire community.Asa Saint Clair, World Sports Alliance IGO President said “We are very excited about being a Safe Ground Champion! World Sports Alliance was created as an intergovernmental organization in the spirit of the Sport, Development and Peace initiative started under former Secretary General Kofi Annan of the United Nations. World Sports Alliance believes that the Safe Ground Campaign is a perfect fit with our global mission and look forward to putting the SDG’s into practical practice through this campaign.”Dr. R. Rashaad Patrick, Global Communications Officer for World Sports Alliance added “We are proud and grateful to be a part of such an important program; helping to save a generation of children around the world while continuing our mission in support of the Sustainable Development Goals. It is our sincerest hope to have a true impact through the Safe Ground Campaign.”The April 4th event officially launched the Safe Ground Awareness Campaign and featured a video message from UN Global Advocate, “James Bond” actor, Daniel Craig . Live speakers included the director of UNMAS, the ambassadors from the countries of Iraq, Poland, Mali and Norway amongst others. As part of the launch, UNMAS installed an interactive exhibition entitled “Mine Action Promotes Sustainable Development Goals: Safe Ground Safe Home”. As part of this exhibit, World Sports Alliance IGO contributed the use of a small-scale example of a professional level soccer pitch that will be on display to promote awareness of the Safe Ground Campaign. Other contributions of the display include a replica illustrating the difference between a war torn home and a safe home, as well as a virtual reality display featuring a 4-D replica of what being in a war zone is like for those victimized by the atrocity of modern war. The display will be featured in the Visitor’s Lobby of the United Nations Headquarters for 6 weeks, through May 21.The Safe Ground Campaign is being led and coordinated by UNMAS through the Interagency-Agency Coordination Group on Mine Action (IACG-MA) with the support of an informal, voluntary group of Champions (comprised of high-level Member States representatives and leaders from the United Nations, civil society and the private sector). The campaign aims to “turn minefields into playing fields” by clearing existing playing fields of explosive ordinance and identify new areas that can become sports facilities. This effort will be used to bring communities together, to raise awareness about the victims/survivors of war and act as a catalyst to raise funds for victim/survivor assistance.World Sports Alliance Intergovernmental Organization was formed in 2007, as the result of a private-public, multi-stakeholder partnership initiative under the auspices of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) NGO-IRENE. The mission of the organization is the advancement of socio-economic mobility, as well as human development through health and education issues for the citizens within WSA’s 33 Member States, using youth sports as a medium. World Sports Alliance operates on the Sport for Development and Peace platform and exists in full support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Daniel Craig's Message for the International Mine Awareness Day 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.