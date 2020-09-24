HIGH-TECH SANITIZER HELPS SUSTAINABLE CITIES TO FULLY REOPEN
UNGSII cooperates with BioBuffs Sanitizer as Solution for 25+5 Cities Worldwide
This sanitizer solution allows our 25+5 Cities to fully reopen safely using a technology which was already proven during the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo years ago”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its ongoing commitment to the 25+5 Sustainable Cities program, the UNGSII Foundation is including a “sustainable sanitizer”, as a solution for getting cities to fully re-open in light of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The solution is based upon an ingredient that already exists in the human body and kills +99.9% of harmful germs and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), without any of the dangerous fumes associated with traditional chemical cleaning products. Until a vaccine is finalized, government authorities worldwide have acknowledged that sanitizing remains one of the most efficient ways to stop the spread of Coronavirus. A sustainable sanitizer that can be safely applied in large quantities, with no residual chemical fumes, can lead to fully re-opening despite the lack of a Covid-19 vaccine.
— Roland Schatz-UNGSII Foundation
When asked about the cooperation, UNGSII Founder and CEO, Roland Schatz, had this to say, “The Covid-19 Pandemic has obviously had a negative influence on not just our 25+5 SDG Cities Leadership Platform, but all cities worldwide. While an impediment, this also creates an opportunity to re-open and rebuild the cities in full compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals. The key is putting concrete solutions into the hands of the mayors and other systems relevant to keeping the city open and healthy ahead of the second wave. While doing the data analysis for the Corona-19 Task Force for the Vatican, we realized some startling trends - while the lockdown may have helped, there is now greater suffering and health problems caused by the lockdown than the actual virus itself. With Coronavirus being the focus, there are many people who avoid hospitals out of fear they might catch Covid-19. This leads to a rise in other unrelated health maintenance issues. For example, in certain regions people are skipping vaccinations which is leading to a rise in cases of the Measles. This sustainable sanitizer solution kills germs and viruses while instilling trust back into society to go back to hospitals and doctors. This sanitizer solution allows our 25+5 Cities to fully reopen safely using a technology which was already proven during the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo years ago – while also being environmentally friendly.”
The sustainable sanitizer solution contains one active ingredient; Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl), a substance that is already found in the human body. It is surprisingly powerful at killing unwanted germs and bacteria, effectively killing +99.9% of germs and bacteria such as, Staphylococcus Aureus, MRSA, E Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Klebsiella Pneumoniae and SARS-CoV-2 amongst others, but without the unwanted residual fumes that comes with traditional chemical cleaners. This can be a real plus as large quantities of the sanitizer can be applied without irritating people or animals.
The sanitizer solution is being supplied to the 25+5 Cities Program by BioBuffs, a U.S. based company located in Scottsdale, Arizona. BioBuffs Managing Director, Mr. Asa Saint Clair was quoted as saying, “While there are other HOCl formulas on the market many of them contain impurities like bleach. Our HOCl formulation, Briotech, is a pure and stable HOCl formula that contains no bleach, ammonia or alcohol. The formula was recently tested for SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) in labs in New York, Canada and Romania. The test results came back as reducing 99.9% of Covid-19 after 2-minutes. Romania has now formally registered the sanitizer as a biocide and we are on-track for EU approval in the very near future. The product was recently registered with the EPA and CDC as being effective against SARS-CoV-2. We are simply amazed by the efficacy of this sanitizer all while leaving no harsh chemical fumes behind, which gives us the ability to use it in large quantities around people and animals. We were especially concerned for infants, elderly and immune sensitive people in general and are excited to have an effective solution in that area. I personally use this sanitizer in large quantities around my 2-year-old son with no worry about him being exposed to it. One thing we know for certain is that the economic damage is piling up with trillions of dollars in overall losses as a result of this pandemic and people are seeking solutions. We hope that by working with the 25+5 Cities Program we can be an example for others who wish to fully re-open by giving people the confidence that they will not be exposed to Covid-19, as we have a sanitizing solution that can be delivered in large quantities without breathing in harsh cleaning fumes. People want to get back to living their lives, whether it be work, school, social gatherings, entertainment or sports venues, and we think our solution can play a big part.”
ABOUT 25+5. The 25+5 Cities Leadership Platform is an effort being led by UNGSII (in cooperation with UN Habitat, UNSDSN, UNICEF, UN Academic Impact, WHO, and other SDG-related Excellence Partners) where 25 leading cities and 5 indigenous communities are chosen to implement all 17 SDGs by 2025, thereby proving what is possible. Innovation and new technologies are featured as solutions to benefit the environment, as well as a shift in socio-economic paradigms. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) are the key data points moving the 25+5 platform toward sustainable development. Resulting data is measured by UNGSII, with key findings disseminated at the SDG Lab in Davos, Switzerland, as well as at the UN Habitat Urban Forum and other events. The Front Runners will help develop solutions, criteria and metrics that can be duplicated by cities worldwide toward a better and more sustainable future. https://www.ungsii.org/sdg-cities
ABOUT BIOBUFFS. BioBuffs is a sustainable healthcare company that exists as a benefit to society through new technologies that rely on natural sources. The company’s objective is to create a global brand with long-term value not just for shareholders, but for all stakeholders; employees, customers, suppliers and ancillary service providers. With a commitment to the SDG’s, BioBuffs operates under the principle that people and profits are dependent on each other and that the greatest investment possible is into civil-society and the environment. www.biobuffs.com
Asa Saint Clair
BioBuffs
+1 480-442-1471
