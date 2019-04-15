Trade Technologies Continues Growth in Asia

Trade Technologies promotes and expands team in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, announced today that it has promoted key executives and made additional hires to support its growth across Asia Pacific. Trade Technologies opened its first Asia Operations office in Hong Kong in 2005. It now provides award-winning trade document outsourcing and patented TradeSharp™ technology solutions to exporters and international trade banks from 14 global offices including Hong Kong, Singapore, and Mumbai in Asia.Caleb Chan, Director of Operations Asia Pacific for the last 14 years, has been promoted to Managing Director-Asia Pacific. In this newly created regional role, Mr. Chan is responsible for the strategy, execution, and growth of Trade Technologies across Asia.Alice Auyueng, formerly the Manager of Operations in Hong Kong, has been promoted to the dual role of Solutions Director for Asia Pacific and Operations Director for Hong Kong. In her new roles, Alice will be responsible for customer service across Asia as well as outsourced trade document operations in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is Trade Technologies' largest operations office with almost 20 full-time trade professionals.Sherman Chu has joined Trade Technologies as Sales Director-Asia Pacific. Sherman will be based in Hong Kong. He assumes responsibility for the Company’s business development and sales activities in Asia. Sherman has over 30 years of experience in trade finance operations and sales roles across Asia."We are excited to announce the expansion of our team in Asia Pacific. Asia has been our fastest growing market for the last several years and we expect that growth to continue. Caleb and Alice have done a fantastic job building the Hong Kong office and opening our offices in Singapore and Mumbai. They will bring that successful experience to their new roles," said Kirk Lundburg, CEO of Trade Technologies. "Sherman is a consummate trade professional with the knowledge, relationships and experience to deliver Trade Technologies’ unique combination of cutting-edge digital trade solutions and experienced trade document professionals to the dynamic Asian trade finance and international credit communities," continued Mr. Lundburg. "We expect to continue to grow our Asia Pacific sales and marketing team to better respond to the opportunities in Asia Pacific."About Trade TechnologiesFounded in 1999, Trade Technologies is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training and consulting.The Company’s web-based TradeSharp™ platform and outsourced services enable customers to streamline their operations, save money, accelerate payments, and eliminate discrepancies traditionally involved in international letter of credit, documentary collections and open account transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies’ services to process almost $10 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 72 examination offices of 24 banks in 14 countries.Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition a U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the TradeSharp™ software platform and process.



