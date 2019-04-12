LANDRY and associates named amongst Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers of 2019

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Further to its January announcement on being chosen as one of Montreal's Top Employers of 2019, LANDRY and associates is proud to share that it has in addition been named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers for its exceptional employee offerings. This year’s winners were announced in a special magazine published nationally in The Globe and Mail.Now in its 6th year, Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. In order to be chosen, LANDRY and associates was assessed in the following criteria:(1) Physical Workplace;(2) Work Atmosphere & Social;(3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits;(4) Vacation & Time Off;(5) Employee Communications;(6) Performance Management;(7) Training & Skills Development; and(8) Community Involvement.“With employee wellbeing and overall satisfaction being very important to me, I am extremely proud to receive this prestigious recognition”, said Claude M. Landry, president and founder. “As we have just concluded the festivities in honour of our 10th year anniversary, it is has become even clearer to me and our management team that attracting, developing and retaining talent, by providing an exceptional work environment, shall remain a top priority for us.”When asked about their main decision factor to choose LANDRY and associates, the response from the team is unanimous: a workplace that fosters two-way communication and a true sense of community. Through initiatives such as regular teambuilding activities, a pleasant work environment with ample space for creativity and well-deserved breaks throughout the day, as well as a strong emphasis on work life balance, sustainability, and health and fitness, the firm strives to achieve employee satisfaction daily.“It’s great to see that our efforts are now both recognised by our employees and our peers in the industry”, Mr Landry concluded on being chosen for this prestigious award.About LANDRY and associatesFounded in 2008, LANDRY and associates is a multidisciplinary firm specializing in risk and performance management as well as technology and human capital management. Our team accompanies organizations through their business, operational and technological challenges related to the management, the protection and enhancement of their assets.LANDRY and associates holds great importance to work accomplished with rigour, meticulousness and excellence. This distinctive approach guides our consultants in their actions to ensure the delivery of results that are valuable, sustainable and consistent with the clients’ strategic objectives.Our multidisciplinary team consists of specialists who have certifications and complementary skills in: governance and leadership, risk management, strategic consulting, information technologies and cybersecurity, business analysis, sustainable development, project management, etc.For further information:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.