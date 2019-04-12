New Book Crushed To Restored:Principles Of Restoration From The Book of Nehemiah by Dr. Feyi Obamehinti Launched Global

New Book by Minister, Bible Teacher & Speaker Dr. Feyi Obamehinti

Book Offers A Journey of How Christians Can Break Free From Abuse And Grow In Their Relationship With God And Others.

KELLER, TX, USA, April 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keller, TX/April 12, 2019 - Crushed To Restored: Principles Of Restoration From The Book Of Nehemiah (ISBN 978-1-59755-499-2, Advantage Books, 2019) by Dr. Feyi Obamehinti has been released for worldwide distribution. This critically acclaimed Christian book draws from the teachings found in the Book of Nehemiah and offers core principles for individuals to be restored in faith and healing from any loss or abuse that they may have experienced. Written in easy to read style, Dr. Obamehinti includes her own personal journey and how the concepts of the Book of Nehemiah allowed her to recover; and grow spiritually and personally from her own agonies.The book offers a specific approach to explain the principles from the Book of Nehemiah that will help Christians break free from past troubles and losses to grow in their walk with God. Crushed To Restored demonstrates that with faith, prayer, integrity and God's help we can thrive in our walk with God and overcome any obstacle or challenge. The hardback edition of the book retails for $41.00 on Amazon and at a discounted price from the Publisher: Advantage Books.“I am very excited and humbled to have released Crushed To Restored,” said Dr. Feyi Obamehinti,author of Crushed to Restored: Principles of Restoration from the Book of Nehemiah.“ This book is dear to my heart as I recount my own spiritual journey of wellness from emotional and psychological abuse and how God’s design of restoration from the Book of Nehemiah brought me to freedom, healing and wholeness.“This inspired me to share the journey and the principles in writing this book,” continued Dr. Obamehinti.“Everyone faces challenges, obstacles, trauma and memories that prevent them from living a fully meaningfuland spiritual life with God. It is my hope that after reading Crushed To Restored, readers will begin theirrestoration journey to fulfillment in their lives and develop intimacy with God.Everyday life confronts individuals no matter how deep their faith with obstacles and challenges thatmake them question their life and purpose. In Crushed To Restored, Dr. Obamehinti offers readers afaith-based step-by-step approach to overcome them and triumph with the help of God. The book is idealfor any person who wrestles with loss, doubts, or hurdles that may seem insurmountable. There is hope in Jesus.About the authorDr. Feyi Obamehinti is a wife, mother, ordained minister, speaker ,and author. She is also the co-founderof the non-profit organization, Oasis Focus Inc., and regularly hosts “Oasis Connection”, a Christian TVshow she co-hosts with her husband bi-weekly on. She was born in Phoenix, AZ to Nigerian parents and grew up in Nigeria with her paternal grandparents. She currently resides in Texas with her husband. Her three adult daughters live in different parts of the world.Additional information on Dr. Feyi Obamehinti and Crushed to Restored may be obtained at www.oasisfocus.org || www.crushed2restored.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.